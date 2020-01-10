Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers begins quest to win second Super Bowl

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl nearly a decade ago. The time to capture a second is running out.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason. That’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that.

“I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) will host the Seattle Seahawks (12-5) in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game. It will be the first postseason appearance for Rodgers in three years.

“I’m at the age now, I believe, that Brett (Favre) was when I was drafted, and obviously closer to the finish than the beginning,” he said. “The most important thing is winning, and I know how difficult a couple of those years were when we weren’t winning.”