Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers believes he must ‘get hot’ for Packers to contend for a title – but what does that mean

Rodgers has had multiple games where he did put up monster numbers and carried the offense, against Philadelphia in Week 4 (34 of 53, 422 yards, two touchdowns, one interception 93.4 rating) and against Oakland in Week 7 (25 of 31, 305 yards, five touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, a maximum passer rating of 158.3).

But LaFleur’s hope is that a consistent running game with Jones and Williams and an opportunistic defense led by edge rushers Za’Darius and Preston Smith will lessen the load on his quarterback.

“Just to do your absolute best each time you’re out on that field. And I think we get that from him each and every week,” LaFleur replied when asked what he needs from Rodgers in the final four weeks. “There were so many plays in that game (against the Giants) that you just don’t see guys make those types of plays. The one to G-Mo on fourth-and-10, Aaron hung in the pocket and then drifted and was getting hit as he released that ball. You don’t see many people that are physically capable of making that play. And there were a number of other plays in that game where you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ You know? But that’s the standard that he’s set because he’s done it so many times.

“(But) I think it’s not only the quarterback. It’s the other 10 guys around him have to be playing at a high level in order to be able to do some of those types of things. We always talk about ‘all 11,’ and it truly is going to take everybody to be at their best in order for us to go to where we want to go.”

