Green Bay Packers: Adams isn't focused on future

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams learned his lesson years ago: Don’t count your yardage before it’s gained.

It was 2016, and the Green Bay Packers yet-to-become-a-star wide receiver was on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season. The previous year had been utterly frustrating for him, as he missed three games and parts of two others with an early-season ankle injury that hindered him all year, struggled to fill the massive void created when No. 1 wideout Jordy Nelson was lost to a torn ACL in his right knee during a meaningless preseason game, and endured some ill-conceived criticism from some in the passionate-but-fickle fan base who were ready to give up on him so Jeff Janis could get more opportunities.

“Janis over Adams. Hashtag it,” Adams recalled. “Yeah, I remember that.”

He also remembers how he responded in 2016, and how he went into the regular-season finale at Detroit with 69 receptions for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns — meaning he needed just 34 yards against the Lions on New Year’s Day to crack the 1,000-yard barrier.

“I was thinking about it all game,” Adams admitted. “I’d been balling that whole year. I’d snapped back from 2015, and I was feeling good. I’m like, ‘I’m going to get my first 1,000, (in my) third year. … This should be a piece of cake.’”

His final stat line from the Packers’ 31-24 victory, which was their sixth straight following Aaron Rodgers’ run-the-table proclamation: Six catches, 31 yards, two touchdowns.

His final numbers for the regular season: 75 receptions, 997 yards, 12 touchdowns.

Three. Stinking. Yards.

“It just goes to show,” Adams said.

All of which explains why Adams, having caught 90 passes (on 128 targets) for 1,204 yards and seven TDs entering Sunday’s game at Baltimore, isn’t thinking about how he’s on pace to break Nelson’s single-season franchise record of 1,519 receiving yards, set in 2014 when Adams was a rookie. He needs 316 yards to surpass Nelson, and while he’ll have an extra game to do it in with this being the NFL’s inaugural 17-game season, Adams made it clear after last Sunday night’s win over the Chicago Bears that he won’t make the same mistake twice.

“I’m not too concerned with that. If I just keep playing, keep putting good stuff on film, those types of things just happen. I learned my lesson, man,” said Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns — his third straight 100-yard game and sixth of the season, including his 11 receptions for a career-high 206 yards at Cincinnati earlier in the year — against the Bears.

“When you take your mind and start focusing on stuff like that, it gets just exponentially harder to go out there and ball. If you just lock in on making each play, look up after the game and see what you did, and do that a few times, maybe we will get there. It’d be awesome honor, obviously. It’s great to just be in the position I’m in, and I’m just counting my blessings each game.”

Adams, who missed 2½ games last season with a hamstring injury, had six receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ 35-16 victory over the Bears in last year’s regular-season finale to finish with 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers allowed him to break Sterling Sharpe’s franchise single-season reception record (112 in 1993) and tie Sharpe’s franchise record for touchdown catches, set in 1994. But Adams wound up 145 yards shy of Nelson’s yardage record.

His performance in 12 games this season — he missed the Packers’ Oct. 28 win at Arizona after contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated — should make him a first-team All-Pro pick for the second straight year. While the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (113) and receiving yards (1,489), Adams ranks third in receptions (behind Kupp and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin) and third in receiving yards (behind Kupp and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson).

Whether it ends up being Adams’ final year in Green Bay — he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, having never hit the open market before — Adams doesn’t know, and said he’s not thinking about it, either. It was on Dec. 30, 2017 that Adams signed the four-year, $58 million extension that is expiring this season, and while the Packers could put the franchise tag on him to keep him off the market, their challenging 2022 salary cap situation means anything could happen.

Which is why Adams, whose agent was in extension talks with the Packers in training camp before they broke down over how the sides would define being the league’s highest-paid receiver, has done his best all year to compartmentalize that uncertainty and just play.

“There’s so much stuff to think about with this job that I have, to be worrying about anything on the outside,” said Adams, who’ll turn 29 on Dec. 24. “I’ve always been one to just lock in in the moment and just appreciate what’s going on. That’s where I’ve found that I’ve had the most success, when I’m not thinking about, ‘Oh, the potential of me not being here, the potential of this guy not being here,’ whatever.

“(I’m) just enjoying the moment, just like I always have, and not really thinking too much about it. It is what it is. I’m just having fun with my brothers, man. That’s it.”

