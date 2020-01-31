Green Bay Packers: Alvis Whitted let go as receivers coach

GREEN BAY — Apparently, Alvis Whitted didn’t do enough with the wide receivers of limited renown he was given.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired Whitted as receivers coach Thursday after one season, a year that saw the team’s receiving corps do very little beyond top-of-the-depth-chart, three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.
Whitted is the first assistant coach LaFleur has fired from the staff he assembled last offseason.
“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” LaFleur said in a press release. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”
Hiring a new receivers coach will be LaFleur’s second staff move of the offseason. Earlier this week, he hired veteran NFL assistant Jerry Gray to coach the team’s defensive backs after previous DBs coach Jason Simmons departed to join the Carolina Panthers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule.
It’s unclear whether the Packers will make any more staff changes in the coming days or weeks, although LaFleur did say during his season-ending press conference last week that he was in the process of evaluating the coaching staff.
Whitted, who played nine NFL seasons, didn’t have much to work with given the dearth of proven talent at the position after Adams. Geronimo Allison entered the offseason as the team’s No. 2 wideout but ceded that position to Marquez Valdes-Scantling during training camp.
Valdez-Scantling, in turn, completely disappeared during the second half of the season and was a keen disappointment. He played just one snap in the team’s season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow struggled to earn playing time on offense and once he did, his opportunities were limited.
The success story at receiver was Allen Lazard, who finished the year as the team’s No. 2 wideout after starting the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster just before the Sept. 5 opener at Chicago.
None of the receivers beyond Adams came into the league with strong pedigrees. While Adams was a 2014 second-round pick, the only other draft pick who remained on the roster following the early-season trade of Trevor Davis to Oakland was Valdes-Scantling, a 2018 fifth-round pick. Allison, Lazard, Kumerow and rookie Darrius Shepherd, who started the year on the 53-man roster before his demotion to the practice squad, all entered the league as undrafted free agents.
The Packers’ other two wide receiver draft picks from the 2018 class, fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown, never played a down for the team in 2019. Moore, another keen disappointment, was cut on the final roster reduction of training camp, while St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the regular season began.
At midseason, the Packers added journeyman Ryan Grant to the group, but Grant, who came into the league as a fifth-round pick with Washington, never played a snap after being signed on Oct. 16.