Green Bay Packers: Alvis Whitted let go as receivers coach

GREEN BAY — Apparently, Alvis Whitted didn’t do enough with the wide receivers of limited renown he was given.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired Whitted as receivers coach Thursday after one season, a year that saw the team’s receiving corps do very little beyond top-of-the-depth-chart, three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.

Whitted is the first assistant coach LaFleur has fired from the staff he assembled last offseason.

“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” LaFleur said in a press release. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Hiring a new receivers coach will be LaFleur’s second staff move of the offseason. Earlier this week, he hired veteran NFL assistant Jerry Gray to coach the team’s defensive backs after previous DBs coach Jason Simmons departed to join the Carolina Panthers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule.

It’s unclear whether the Packers will make any more staff changes in the coming days or weeks, although LaFleur did say during his season-ending press conference last week that he was in the process of evaluating the coaching staff.

