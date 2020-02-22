Green Bay Packers: As Brian Gutekunst departs for the NFL combine, Packers GM knows free-agency redux won’t happen

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst never took a victory lap.
Not after the Green Bay Packers went a surprising 13-3 during the regular season to lock up the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, and not after the team advanced to the NFC Championship Game, putting it within one victory of a berth in Super Bowl LIV. Despite requests from many of the beat writers who regularly cover the team, the Packers general manager took a page out of his predecessor’s playbook and turned down every interview.
It was very Ted Thompson of him, wanting the focus to be on the players, not the guy who assembled them.
But as Gutekunst sat in the Vince Lombardi Boardroom with many of those same writers on Friday, in advance of the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, he delivered a subtle warning to those fervent Packers fans who saw last year’s free-agent foray — one that netted field-tilting outside linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and starting right guard Billy Turner — as the end of Thompson’s draft-and-develop ethos and the start of annual cannonballs into the free-agent pool:
This offseason will look more like one of Thompson’s draft-driven offseasons and less like last year’s spending spree.
“We’re not going to be able to do what we did in unrestricted free agency like we did last year. I think that’s going to be very difficult just with the restraints that we have,” Gutekunst told the small group of reporters during a 43-minute Q&A session that in the past has been held at a downtown Indianapolis eatery during the combine.
“But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary-cap casualties and different kinds of things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us. But we’re certainly not in the position we were in last year with the resources. We’re going to have to do some different things this year.”
The Packers’ combine contingent — which will include both Gutekunst’s scouting staff and head coach Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff, despite other NFL teams cutting back on some of their travel after the league altered the event’s schedule to make workouts a prime-time, made-for-TV affair — was set to depart for Indianapolis on Sunday. Once there, the 300-plus prospects’ medical exams, interview sessions and workouts will help the Packers and the league’s other 31 teams focus in on which players might fit their needs and their programs.
“It’s really important,” Gutekunst said. “The No. 1 thing is the medical. It always has been. And the No. 2, I think for me, is just the access to the players – sitting down with them, looking them in the eye, kind of seeing if they’re a fit for us. It’s nice to be able to see all the guys and compare apples to apples when they do work out. But the medical has always been the most important thing.”
The Packers entered the weekend with roughly $23 million in salary-cap space, a number they could increase if they part ways with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham (at a cap savings of $8 million) and guard Lane Taylor ($4.1 million). Gutekunst said Friday that he wasn’t planning to make any roster moves until after the combine, where he and director of football operations Russ Ball will meet with the agents for most if not all of the Packers’ free agents, a group that includes right tackle Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive back Tramon Williams, among others.
Coming off his best statistical season after making 91.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, Crosby seems the likeliest to re-sign — “When you have a guy who has been through the fire like Mason has, for a guy in my position, it makes us feel very comfortable,” Gutekunst said — but in contrast to last year, when Gutekunst moved on from outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry and wide receiver Randall Cobb, the Packers plan to devote more resources to keeping their own. Additionally, defensive tackle Kenny Clark is entering his fifth-year option year and is in line for an expensive extension.
That’s why using free agency to fix the offense’s issues the way he used it to repair the defense a year ago is unlikely. Rather, Gutekunst will have to address those needs — wide receiver, tight end, offensive line — through a creative mix of draft picks and reasonably-priced veteran free agents.
Gutekunst acknowledged that will be especially challenging at the team’s greatest position of need — receiver.
With a gigantic chasm between No. 1 receiver Davante Adams and the rest of the receivers on the depth chart, Gutekunst vowed that wideout “is something we’ll certainly put an emphasis on this year” while also expressing hope that some of the returning receivers (Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, Equanimeous St. Brown) will take significant steps forward. Valdes-Scantling’s late-season disappearance was especially troublesome, since he emerged from training camp as the No. 2 receiver ahead of Geronimo Allison and finished the year playing just one snap in the team’s season-ending NFC title game loss to San Francisco.
Adding to that mix will require savvy, since rookie receivers — especially in Green Bay — have struggled to have an instant impact and finding relatively cost-effective veteran wideouts on the open market can be difficult.
“All positions in free agency are more expensive than obviously the draft,” Gutekunst said. “But that doesn’t mean young guys can’t come in and play from Day 1. It just doesn’t happen a lot – not at a high level, high production. Generally, that hasn’t happened a ton.”
But whatever the Packers will do to repair that and other positions will start in earnest at the combine — just as it did a year ago. And that seemed to work out pretty well.
“You (just) don’t know what opportunities are going to come your way, (with) all the different areas we tried to acquire players,” Gutekunst said of last offseason’s successes. “You just don’t know if you’re going to be able to fill all those holes or not. But you can’t close your mind to it. If the opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready to move.”