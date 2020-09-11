Green Bay Packers: As kickoff approaches and after hearing boos in Kansas City, Packers wonder how their actions to protest social injustice will be received

Jones, who grew up in a military family, said he wishes fans could support players without conflating their protests with disrespect for the anthem or the military. His parents served a combined 56 years in the U.S. Army — his father, Alvin Jones Sr., retired as an Army command sergeant major and his mother, Vurgess, as a sergeant major — and dating back to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem, he never understood as a Black man why some fans reacted the way they did.

“I think everybody around here, at least in our locker room, we know it’s never been about the flag and disrespecting the flag. It was about injustice, police brutality and things like that,” said Jones, who was a rookie on that 2017 team. “We knew it was never necessarily disrespecting the flag or towards the military or any of that stuff. Kaepernick let it be known when he first did it as well that what he was protesting. For me, what it was for from the beginning. I know it wasn’t disrespecting the flag.”

MAKING THE ‘RIGHT’ CALL?: The Packers listed veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) as doubtful on Friday’s official injury report, making it unlikely that he’ll start at right tackle against the Vikings after not practicing Friday. Turner practiced on a limited basis Thursday while wearing a bulky right knee brace.