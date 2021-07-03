Green Bay Packers: As Packers, Jets set up joint training camp practices, will Aaron Rodgers take part?

Although players are slated to report for the start of training camp on July 27, the first practice is slated for July 31, in accordance with the NFL’s training-camp ramp-up rules.

RODGERS OPTS ... IN?: Rodgers did not apparently use the league’s COVID-19 opt-out clause on Friday, as some speculated he might do to avoid playing for the Packers this season while protecting his signing bonus money from being recouped by the Packers should he hold out this summer.

Had Rodgers used COVID-19 concerns to opt out of the 2021 season by Friday’s deadline, he would not have been able to change his mind and would have missed the entire 2021 season. Last year, Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opted out because of family concerns after multiple family members contracted the virus.

HARD KNOCKS TO DALLAS: During his nearly 13 seasons as the Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy was never on board with the idea of the Packers being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the annual training-camp reality series produced by the network and NFL Films. General manager Ted Thompson was adamant that he would never allow the Packers to be the featured team because he felt it was wrong to expose players to television cameras at their most vulnerable moments — especially when being told they were getting cut.