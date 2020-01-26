Green Bay Packers: Brian Gutekunst and Packers aim to close gap, build on 2019 success

From a thin wide receiving corps behind three-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, to an uncertain tight end position where veteran Jimmy Graham appears unlikely to return, to having one key longtime veteran offensive line starter (Bryan Bulaga) headed for free agency, Gutekunst enters his third offseason as GM not only with a renovation project on that side of the ball but also some challenges on defense – despite all he did over there last spring.

Gutekunst certainly sounded like he isn’t planning on bringing back inside linebackers Blake Martinez or B.J. Goodson, both of whom lack what he acknowledged is the speed required to play the position in today’s NFL. While 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks will be entering his third season, he’s barely played in his first two years and there’s no reason to think he’ll be the answer in 2020. And even if he was, inside linebacker will still be a need.

Add to that the team’s stated desire to extend nose tackle Kenny Clark, who will be entering the fifth-year option year of his rookie deal as the team’s 2016 first-round pick and could hold out if a new accord isn’t reached, and Gutekunst can’t merely focus on retooling the offense.