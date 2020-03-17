Green Bay Packers: Bulaga leaves for the Chargers

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“That would be ideal for me — (to) continue to perform at a high level,” Bulaga said. “If my body feels good and everything goes well, that would be awesome for me.”

Bakhtiari, who is entering the final year of his contract, said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” Tuesday morning that he and Bulaga had spoken on Monday and that the two friends said their goodbyes as teammates.

“I talked to Bryan yesterday, with all the signs pointing to (him leaving), and I wished him the best,” Bakhtiari said. “I told him, ‘Hey, you know what? Do what’s best for you, do what’s best for your family.’ Obviously that’s what he’s going to do. I’m just excited for him. I’ll be watching him, but that one really hurts, because of how close we are. I mean, he gave a decade to the Packers, and when I think of right tackles, I think of Bryan Bulaga.”

Shortly after news of Bulaga’s agreement broke, ESPN reported that free-agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, whose playing time and production dipped significantly after last offseason’s additions of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New York Giants. There, he’ll be reunited with inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who agreed to terms with the Giants on a three-year, $30 million deal on Monday night.