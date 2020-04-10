Green Bay Packers: Could former Badgers star Quintez Cephus be among the answers to Packers’ questions at receiver?

Cephus returned to action last fall and finished his final season at Wisconsin with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns. With a year of eligibility remaining, Cephus, who turned 22 on April 1, declared for the draft shortly after Wisconsin’s loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

“I just felt like I was ready for it. I felt like I’m at the top of my game — mentally and athletically,” Cephus said. “I had a chance to play against some really great guys and I was able to go out there and show I can play with the best of them. I was just mentally ready for the change.”

Cephus has ample size, a large catch radius and the ability to snare contested passes in traffic — all qualities the Packers value. GM Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason that adding to the position was a priority and that there are a wide variety of types of receivers for teams to choose from in this class.

“There’s some pretty big dudes in this receiver class, as well. But I think if you’re looking for something specific, all types are out there,” Gutekunst said. “You’re always bigger, faster, stronger if you can be. But it’s really about the football player, whether they can play. And so, every player has different attributes that makes them who they are.”

And what are Cephus’ best attributes?