Green Bay Packers: Douglas interception seals victory over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rasul Douglas was living the life of an NFL journeyman just a few weeks ago, bouncing between camps and practice squads in a frustrating process that is football’s version of purgatory.

Finally, the Green Bay Packers liked what they saw.

Now he’s a Thursday night hero for the league’s hottest team — at one of his former team’s expense.

Douglas corralled an interception with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter that helped the Packers knock off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 in a thriller that featured two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

“Blessed,” Douglas said. “You’re in a crazy mental state being in the league for five years, never been on the practice squad before. You feel like you are working for nothing kind of. Then you get a call and you are somewhere else and you’re playing.”

The Cardinals (7-1) looked like they were going to rally to win their eighth straight game but Kyler Murray threw the stunning interception on second-and-goal as the home crowd groaned in disbelief as a drive that began at the Arizona 1-yard line ended. A.J. Green didn’t expect the pass to come his way, never turned around and Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.

“We weren’t on the same page,” Murray said. “And it cost us.”

It was a big night for some lesser-known Packers players. Douglas was added to the active roster just three weeks ago when the team needed help in the secondary. He was signed off the Cardinals practice squad, where he spent a few weeks earlier this year.

“This is why I love this squad,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “The guy that made the pick was with them (pointing to Cards sideline) for four weeks. He was on the street. We brought him in. He’s starting for us. He’s a great dude. He’s really meshed well with our team. To come up with a play like that with 15 seconds left is incredible.”

Cobb’s clutch night was much needed since Green Bay (7-1) was playing without their two top receivers. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, but the 31-year-old Cobb responded with two touchdowns that were both tough catches in traffic.

Cobb’s 6-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the fourth quarter put the Packers up 24-14. He was once one of the NFL’s top receivers — making the Pro Bowl in 2014 with 1,287 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns — but has settled into more a secondary role late in his career.

The Cardinals trailed for most of the night but rallied to pull within 24-21 on James Conner’s second touchdown run of the game with 10:45 left in the fourth. Arizona then had a crucial goal-line stand late in the fourth — capped by Devon Kennard swatting down Rodgers’ fourth-down pass — giving them the ball back at the 1-yard line and an opportunity to go 99 yards for the win.

They almost made it.

