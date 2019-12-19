Green Bay Packers: Facing respected nemesis Mike Zimmer’s ‘challenging’ scheme, Aaron Rodgers preps for ‘a bunch of great players'

“I think it’s a bunch of great players, and a lot of them have played together for a long time,” Rodgers replied when asked what makes the Vikings defense as good as it is. “You add all that together with one of the best coaches in the league in Mike Zimmer, who puts together a fantastic plan every week and he stresses you in a number of different areas.”

The Vikings entered the week a middling 14th in the NFL in total defense (338.9 yards per game) but tied for sixth in scoring defense (18.5 points per game) and fourth in the league in takeaways (27).

“I think it’s as challenging as any defense in the National Football League,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Zimmer and when you watch them, they’re just so fundamentally sound. It’s really difficult to get big plays on them. It’s really sound and good scheme. But also, they have a lot of great players on that defense, a lot of players that have played together for a long time.

“It just seems like they’re always on the same page, no matter what happens. And if you get ‘em on something once, you’re not getting them again. They make adjustments. It’s one of the most challenging defenses in this league.”

