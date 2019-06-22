MADISON — In the days leading up to Brett Favre’s appearance in Saturday’s celebrity foursome at the American Family Championship at University Ridge, the iconic former Green Bay Packers quarterback struggled to find a way to do justice to his level of excitement and anticipation for playing with golf legend Jack Nicklaus.
“I told so many people in the last few weeks who I was playing with, and the only thing I can compare it to, in regards to me playing with Jack Nicklaus — or anyone playing with Jack Nicklaus for that matter — would be serving mass with the Pope,” Favre said last week during an ESPN Wisconsin interview. “I mean, when you talk about living legends, there is no question the top of the list.”
Saturday marked Favre’s fourth straight year taking part in the nine-hole celebrity exhibition, which this also included country music star Toby Keith in addition to Madison’s own two-time U.S. Open champion, Andy North, who is an annual staple like Favre.
For a guy who a decade ago had become — for most Packers fans, anyway — Public Enemy No. 1 for joining the archrival Minnesota Vikings, it was one more reminder for Favre that he is once again beloved in his quasi-adopted home state, where he spent 16 of his 20-year Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
“I really don’t think about it anymore, but there was a time that I questioned whether or not I should set foot on Wisconsin soil again,” explained Favre, who was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and had his No. 4 retired in 2015, then was enshrined in Canton in 2016. “Maybe that’s a stretch, but you understand what I’m saying.
“Now, we can all point to times in our life, whether it be with siblings, a family member in general, a friend, that has either been hurtful towards us or vice versa — something that requires some type of healing over time, or even forgiveness. And generally, it happens. It may take time, but it happens. And this is no different. So when the time started drawing near that I knew my name would at least come up for the Hall of Fame, I wasn’t eagerly waiting like, ‘I hope I get in, I hope I get in.’ It was more (about), what to expect, either good or bad. … There was worry more than anything on my part.
“But as I look back, I think, ‘What were you worried for?’”
So, it was a good thing that Favre threw that crucial late interception in the 2009 NFC Championship Game in New Orleans, keeping the Vikings from going to Super Bowl XLIV?
“Ah …,” Favre replied, pausing and laughing. “It didn’t happen, so you know what? We don’t have to worry about it. I tried my best, put it that way.”
No longer ‘strong enemies’
Perhaps Favre’s reconciliation with Packers fans and the state of Wisconsin shouldn’t be surprising given how loved he was during his playing career in Green Bay. What might qualify as surprising is the friendship he and his successor, Aaron Rodgers, have built in recent years. The pair recently attended a private funeral service in Alabama for the man who set the quarterbacking standard with the Packers — Hall of Famer Bart Starr, who died last month at age 85 — and the two speak on a regular basis nowadays.
Considering how Favre wasn’t exactly thrilled when Rodgers arrived as a first-round pick in 2005 — both men have admitted in the past that it wasn’t until their third season together, in 2007, that they started to truly get along well — and the way Rodgers absorbed much of the brunt of Packers fans’ frustration during the messy divorce between Favre and the team during the summer of 2008, even Favre admits it’s remarkable how far their relationship has come.
“We were, I would say, ‘strong enemies.’ I wanted to play my tail off, and so did he, especially when we played against each other,” Favre said. “I thought we got along really well when he was a young, 21-, 22-, 23-year-old, and then we went about our way. Obviously, he has paved his own way and then some. He stands alone in the league today as the best player in my opinion. And I’m OK with that. Honestly, I know people want to (ask), ‘Who’s the best player in Packers history?’ People want to pick sides. I’m not picking sides. I could care less what people say, either way. I think Aaron is a great quarterback presently, one of the all-time greats in the league itself and will be remembered as that. And I’m really proud of him.
“Our relationship now is very good, and I’m more happy about that than anything else. I’ve been able to see a different side of him, a non-playing side. I think he’s at a much better place in his life right now, which is great for him, and I think great for the Packers.”
‘Not here to mentor anybody’
Favre made headlines during Rodgers rookie year for infamously saying that it wasn’t his job to mentor his heir apparent after then-general manager Ted Thompson took Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and while the two may be buddy-buddy now, Favre said he still believes what he said back then.
“There are a lot of things I’ve said and done in my life that I don’t stand by. But saying ‘I’m not here to mentor anybody, especially a quarterback,’ I stand by that. And I think Aaron gets that as well,” Favre said. “Look, you want to play as long as you want to play. And when Aaron was drafted, and obviously a first-round pick, which had never happened in my time there, you know to a certain extent the writing’s on the wall. At some point, he is going to get his opportunity, which means you’re getting phased out.
“I wasn’t upset with Aaron at all. My initial thoughts were, ‘It’s about time. I knew this time would come.’ But I still felt like I could play, and I knew ultimately that I judged whether or not I would play longer or not by the way I played. So I controlled my destiny. Not Aaron. Not anyone else. If I felt like I still could play, I was going to work as hard as I possibly could, I was going to do the things that I’d always done and let the chips fall where they may. So, there was never any animosity towards Aaron.
“I can point to so many times where Aaron said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ like after our team film study after practice. I said, ‘I’m going to watch a little film.’ (He asked) ‘Do you mind if I tag along?’ (I responded) ‘No.’ We would sit in meeting rooms and watch film and he would ask questions, and I enjoyed that. Because I feel like some of things have carried over into how he plays today, how he looks at things. Obviously, his game is in some ways a lot different than mine, and it’s very good. And I enjoy watching him play.
“But it isn’t your job to mentor. That’s a coach’s job. It’s the young guy’s job to get what he can from the guy in front of him. Some people understood that comment. Other people (said) ‘How dare you do that!’ It is a competitive job and sport, and I think sometimes people lose sight of it.”
