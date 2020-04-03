Green Bay Packers: Feeling the love?

As a first-year starter in 2018, Love completed 64 percent of his passes and threw 32 touchdown passes against six interceptions. Last year, after a coaching change, the departure of nine offensive starters, injuries on the offensive line and inconsistency at the receiver position, Love’s completion percentage (61.9) and touchdown pass total (20) went down while his interceptions (17) went up.

“The biggest difference for me was obviously the turnovers, they went up. I was trying to do too much and force the ball downfield,” Love said in Indianapolis at the combine. “Thinking I could make throws into tight windows. There were situations where I could have checked the ball down, but I was trying to make that play.

“Some of the games, we got into situations where we got down, and I did feel like I had to make those plays. As a team, we knew that — we knew we have to make plays to get back in the game. Obviously, that’s what (the interception total) is — 17 learning moments. I can’t keep letting it happen, and that’s what I tell teams right there. They play the game, so they know. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes.”