Green Bay Packers: For Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Packers’ ‘The Last Dance’ season requires ‘right mindset’ — for everyone

Which is why Rodgers and Adams have been very deliberate in their approach throughout the summer, wanting to make sure their teammates follow their lead, focusing on the here-and-now and the possibilities that lie ahead for a team with clear Super Bowl LVI aspirations.

“Myself, my quarterback, I feel we have almost an identical mindset right now, and it really spreads across the team, because it’s something we talked about,” Adams explained, adding that he, Rodgers, tight end Marcedes Lewis and other veterans recently held a “leadership panel” where they spoke with the younger players about why they’re approaching the season the way they are.

“We don’t know what the next year is going to hold. Leaving myself and Aaron out of it, it’s still a lot of big parts to this team other than us here. There’s always uncertainty year-to-year as far as who’s going to be on the roster. The way we look at is, this is the team we have right now, so we have to go out there and take care of business.

“It’s been something Aaron and I have talked about, and we try to have the right mindset on. When we’re out there golfing or whatever, we just say (that) this has to be the year, just because we’re not going to have exactly the same team next year, whether that’s him not being here (or) me, Marcedes, Marquez, whoever it is.”