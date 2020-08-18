Green Bay Packers: For Billy Turner, the only certainty about his role on the offensive line is another year of uncertainty

GREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t concerned about whether he’ll be the Green Bay Packers’ starting right guard, starting right tackle or something else this season. The veteran offensive lineman has dealt with position flip-flops every year in the NFL, so he didn’t expect that to change in 2020.
Actually, Turner is far more concerned with affecting change on issues he believes all too many people are used to — social injustice and racial inequality — than he is about where he’s going to line up this season.
During a 20-minute Zoom video conference call with reporters after the first in-pads practice of training camp Tuesday, Turner talked alternately about football and about societal issues, having emerged as the team’s most respected voice on such topics in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Turner’s hometown of Minneapolis earlier this year.
That the conversation with reporters ping-ponged between the two topics was hardly a surprise given that Turner has also taken on that role in the Packers’ locker room, where he’s become the go-to person when teammates want to discuss issues that go beyond the playing field.
“I’d definitely say I’ve always stood for what I believe in. And everything that’s happened in the last six months in this country is tragic. It is,” Turner said. “It’s been going on for a lot longer than six months. It’s more like 600 years. But) as far as my approach to the situation, I take it as it comes. And as I grow older, as I experience more, as I communicate and have more conversations with different people, whether they’re like minded or not, you tend to understand more and more and more.
“As far as my voice goes, it’s not about me and having the platform and me being a professional athlete. It’s about what I’m able to do with this platform.”
Turner’s job, of course, is to run block for Aaron Jones and pass protect for Aaron Rodgers, something that he has not forgotten. While passionate and articulate when it comes to speaking his mind about societal ills, Turner hasn’t lost sight of the fact that he has to play football — and play well — for the Packers to succeed, with the added benefit of strengthening his platform.
Right now, Turner is part of a three-way competition on the right side of the line, where he’s worked with the No. 1 line at both right guard and right tackle — sometimes at tackle with veteran guard Lane Taylor by his side, and sometimes at guard with free-agent addition Rick Wagner next to him. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said multiple times that the rotation and competition will continue for the foreseeable future.
“We’re going to keep shuffling that line along until we feel good about it and know that we’re headed in a certain direction,” LaFleur said. “But at least for the next couple of weeks, it’s definitely going to be a competition each and every day.”
Last season, after signing a four-year, $28 million free-agent deal, Turner started all 18 games (including playoffs) last year at right guard. But he said Tuesday that even before starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga departed in free agency to join the San Diego Chargers in March, he knew that offensive line coach Adam Stenavich might move him around.
“When they signed me, they said, ‘There’s a great chance you’re going to be playing multiple positions. That’s part of the reason we brought you in.’ So I understood that from Day One coming in here that there’s an opportunity for me to not only play at right guard, right tackle, but any of those positions on the offensive line, depending on where they see fit and need me to play,” Turner explained.
“So, this offseason, talking to coach Stenavich, coach LaFleur and everyone, they definitely told me, ‘Regardless of what happens with Bryan Bulaga, if he gets re-signed or not, there’s a possibility you’re going to be playing right tackle and there’s a possibility you’re going to be playing right guard again. We just have to kind of see where things work out and how everything plays out into training camp.’”
What’s playing out right now is that Taylor, an opening-day starter at left guard last year before a season-ending biceps injury, restructured his contract to return this season and has looked sharp through three practices, including Tuesday’s session in pads. Wagner, a former University of Wisconsin standout who signed a two-year, $11 million deal after being cut by the Detroit Lions — a deal that included a $3.5 million signing bonus, an amount that carries starting expectations — is still finding his way in a new scheme after not having any on-field practices during the COVID-19 impacted virtual offseason.
That leaves Turner as the jack-of-all-trades man, one who seems likely to be starting somewhere with where just depending on how the other two perform.
“I’ve never approached a season thinking I was going to be playing the same position because as an offensive lineman in the National Football League it’s rare that you carry out an entire season with the same starting lineup at the beginning of every single season,” said Turner, whose 27 NFL starts before coming to Green Bay came at right guard (14), left guard (eight), right tackle (four), and left tackle (one).
To that end, Turner said he has been taking the approach in practice of focusing primarily on his fundamental work and integrating it into whatever position he’s at – unlike others, who may be able to emphasize techniques that are specific to their positions. Turner must think globally about the entire line and then find skills that can be used wherever he might line up.
“It’s not that I’m trying to be at any given position and to understand what’s happening within the play,” he explained. “The more I am able to tap into the fundamentals and the more I can transition that into team periods and into game-like situations, the more I’m going to be successful (on) Sundays.”
Complicating matters? A truncated training camp that will limit how much work he can get at each position. While Turner wouldn’t bite when asked if he’d rather just stay put at right guard – “As much as I would love to say yes, it doesn’t really matter to me which of those positions I’m playing as long as it’s the best five out there,” he said – he did acknowledge that the back-and-forth can be draining.
“Personally, for me, it’s a little bit harder to go from tackle to guard than it is from guard to tackle just from the timing standpoint with your hands in pass pro(tection). But other than that, it is what it is. You can’t really sit and dwell on not having as much time to prepare because all 32 NFL teams are in the same situation.”
