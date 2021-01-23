Green Bay Packers: For introspective Aaron Rodgers, a ‘journey of self-actualization’ leads Packers to the cusp of Super Bowl LV

“So, when things happen, they just happen. They weren’t happening to me. They were just things that were happening, and what I can control is my own reactions and my own emotions. But just deal with those emotions — not letting them stew, or letting that resentment build up. Instead, it was just dealing with them in the moment and realizing it was just happenstance or circumstance. And I think it’s allowed me to really enjoy everything a little bit more and to have more of an acute awareness of all the responsibilities that I have.

“Which, it’s funny, because I’ve never really been a big rah-rah guy, a big speech guy. And now, I’m kind of the speech guy on the team. Which is so strange — because that’s never been my personality. But it just has naturally given me the opportunity this year to share some of that wisdom and my teammates. I don’t know if what I’m saying or even some of what I’m saying is going to resonate with every teammate, but what I’m talking about — positivity, manifestation, mindfulness, finding the time to be quiet and visualizing things — at some point, it’s going to stick with guys, and I don’t have to be the one to hammer that home. Everybody’s on their own journey. I think it has freed me up to just focus on my own journey and enjoy all the things that come with it.