Green Bay Packers: For John Lovett, chance to chase NFL dream – and show off his ‘Swiss Army knife’ skills is here

GREEN BAY — John Lovett is indeed getting a Super Bowl ring from the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Princeton quarterback-turned-versatile NFL prospect would love nothing more than to have a chance to actually earn one with the Green Bay Packers.
Lovett’s football future was thrown into disarray when the Chiefs cut him just as training camps were opening — despite seemingly having a bright future with a creative organization that loved his potential — and the Packers immediately claimed him off the waiver wire.
“It was definitely a crazy 24 hours from lows to highs,” Lovett admitted during a Zoom video call with reporters Thursday afternoon, roughly 48 hours before the NFL-mandated roster reduction to 53 players on Saturday “Definitely when Green Bay put in the waiver claim, my agent called me up and said, ‘Pack your bags. You’ve got to be up to Green Bay at 10 am for your COVID test.’ I got in the car, just excited to keep going and thankful to this organization, the Packers organization, for giving me an opportunity to keep chasing my dreams.”
Those dreams date back to childhood for Lovett, who grew up on Long Island, New York and got only one Division I scholarship offer (from the University of Buffalo) coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School. But while he played quarterback at Princeton — an Ivy League school that “afforded me the best opportunity to not only receive the best education I possibly could have,” he said — his pro football dreams never came with a position attached.
“My goal from when I was a little kid was to have a good NFL career — to make the NFL, not to necessarily play a certain position,” the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Lovett said. “Whatever the coaches were asking me to do, I was ready to go full-bore.”
Before the 2019 NFL Draft, Lovett’s campus workout not only included him throwing passes but also catching them while running routes from both the tight-end position and out of the backfield. (He even did some linebacker drills.) When he went undrafted, the Chiefs snapped him up and general manager Brett Veach saw big things for him.
“I’ll tell you the guy that I think is going to be really interesting, too, is this John Lovett from Princeton,” Veach said last spring. “He was a Princeton quarterback, All-Ivy League quarterback, tough as nails. He actually broke his hand, played with a broken hand. At his Pro Day, I think he ran a 4.58 (-second 40-yard dash) at 230-some pounds. We’re kind of looking to see if we can make him a hybrid H-back/tight end.
The Chiefs liked what they saw last summer until Lovett suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, when he caught two passes for 23 yards. While the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV, Lovett spent the season on injured reserve. While the team received its Super Bowl rings earlier this week, Lovett was in Green Bay trying to prove he belongs on the Packers’ roster.
“We’re excited about John. I think he’s done a lot of good things in a short period of time,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “We’d certainly love to see all these guys, especially young players, get game experience. But that wasn’t the case this year, so, you know, we’ve got to go off everything we’ve done to this point.”
In those limited opportunities, Lovett has made an impression. LaFleur craves multi-faceted players for his offense, and Lovett seemed to pick up the playbook quickly, taking advantage of being in Green Bay without being allowed into Lambeau Field because he was going through the COVID-19 protocols after driving in from Kansas City.
“I had four days with COVID testing where I wasn’t allowed in the facility but I had access to the playbook. So I was just diving into that, studying it like it was a final (exam),” Lovett said. “I came in here as prepared as I can be, and I definitely think I’m starting to get a good grasp of the playbook. You’ve just got to treat every single practice like it’s a game and go a thousand miles per hour every rep.”
Without preseason games, Lovett has one final practice to make an impression before final cuts. With practice-squad rosters having been expanded to 16 players this year, it’s possible he’ll start the season there if he doesn’t make the initial cut and passes through waivers. Then again, the other team that put a claim in on him on July 30 was the San Francisco 49ers, another team that values versatility.
“It’s been great having Lovett here. He’s definitely brought that Swiss Army knife capability,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday afternoon. “Heck, he was a quarterback, so he’s a real smart guy, so you can do a lot of different things with him. It’s been great to have him out there and (we’re) excited to see him continue to develop.”
For his part, Lovett isn’t taking anything for granted, even after feeling good about his trajectory in Kansas City last year before the injury and having seen other college quarterbacks — including ex-Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, a quarterback at the University of Cincinnati who has become arguably the NFL’s best tight end — pull off what he’s trying to do.
Instead, if he does have a future in Green Bay – some NFL scouts have likened him to ex-Packers camp quarterback Taysom Hill, who has been the poster child for position versatility with the New Orleans Saints – he knows he’ll have to stay healthy and earn it.
“Even stretching back to my fifth year at Princeton, I went through two wrist surgeries, and I thought I was having a good camp in Kansas City (before) coming down with a shoulder injury. To spend a year on IR, it was definitely mentally challenging, and I had to face adversity from that standpoint,” Lovett said. “But obviously you always have to overcome that and keep putting your best foot forward. Just keep your head down and keep grinding.
“Obviously Taysom Hill is an incredible player. Coming out of college that was a comp, being able to do multiple things. I’m obviously willing and ready to do anything the coaches ask me to do.”
