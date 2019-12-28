Green Bay Packers: For Mason Crosby, near perfection has followed last season’s disastrous performance in Detroit

“He’d been so steady for us for so many years. Everybody, I think, was first worried about his status.”

As it turned out, the Packers stuck with Crosby, just as they had in 2012, his worst season as a pro. And just as he did then, Crosby has repaid their loyalty in full — and then some.

Entering Sunday’s game back at Ford Field, Crosby has made 102 of his last 106 kicks — a success rate of 96.2% — since that disastrous performance. In 26 games, he’s made 38 of 41 field goal attempts (92.7%) and 64 of 65 extra-point attempts (98.5%). Over that span, only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo have made a greater percentage of their field goal attempts, and only New Orleans’ Wil Lutz and the Rams’ Greg Zuerlein have made a higher percentage of PATs among kickers with at least 40 attempts.

“We were hoping there wasn’t going to be a guttural reaction and release of him — just because he’s done so many great things,” Rodgers continued. “But I think we all knew he had to bounce back and make some kicks in order for us to take care of him and keep him here. And he did. And he has. And he’s been fantastic.”