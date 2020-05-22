Green Bay Packers: For Mike Pettine, defensive meltdown against 49ers was ‘beyond disappointing’

A Packers spokesperson said Lambeau Field will reopen on Tuesday — but to no more than 75 employees across various departments in accordance with NFL rules and health officials. No coaches and no players will be among those employees allowed back in the building. Also, none of the public-facing aspects of the Packers’ operation, including the 1919 Kitchen & Tap restaurant, the Packers Pro Shop or any Packers-owned aspects of the Titletown district, will be open yet, either. … Pettine sounded as if he’d welcome unsigned veteran defensive back Tramon Williams back if the team were to strike a deal with him but admitted that’s “up in the air.” … Special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, when asked about the rule proposal of replacing the onside kick with a fourth-and-15 situation to keep the ball, said he has to study the idea further. “My initial reaction as a special-teams person is anytime you take away from special teams, you never want that to happen. But we have to adapt,” he said. “Whatever the league decides, we’ll be ready to go.” … Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the Packers are at an advantage being in Year 2 of their offensive system and with virtually all their starters back on that side of the ball, but challenges do remain. “I haven’t even really gotten to sit in a meeting room at Lambeau,” he said. “I haven’t gotten to talk with (the players) or work face to face. There’s so much yet to be seen. We just have to prepare everybody and let everybody compete nonstop. I think it’s just too hard to tell with this situation right now.”