Green Bay Packers: Former 1st-round pick Austin savors fresh start with team

He now reunites with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 when Austin was still with Los Angeles. Austin spent his first five seasons with the Rams, who traded up to take the former West Virginia star with the eighth overall pick in 2013. Austin played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19.

“He’s very explosive,” LaFleur said. “I love the way he works and just the energy he brings all the time. We’ve got to get him kind of acclimated to what we’re doing and how we call things. There is a little bit of a difference between what, some of the stuff that we call things here and what we did when we were together in LA, and certainly he’s had a couple stops since then. So we’ll just see where he’s at and kind of evaluate it and take it day by day.”

Austin says he already has noticed a difference in what it’s like to work with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He noted how the two-time MVP might ask a question at random points during meetings just to make sure everyone knows the task at hand.

“I always respected him, but now being in the meeting room with him, you can definitely see it’s a big difference,” Austin said. “I thought I was a big study guy and I knew my stuff, but compared to him, I really don’t know anything.”