Green Bay Packers: Funchess ready for comeback after long time away

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said he had communicated with Funchess via FaceTime six or seven times.

“I feel like I’ve known him longer than what I actually have,” Adams said. “He’s a great dude, competitor, (who’s) got high expectations for himself. He’s a dog, I can tell that. He’s as big as hell. He’ll be able to offer up a lot to us. He’s got the right mindset.”

Funchess just needs time to adapt to a new offense and a new quarterback, whoever that might be. He signed with the Packers believing he’d be playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers’ future uncertain as he skips mandatory minicamp, Funchess doesn’t know who will be throwing him passes this fall.

Funchess says the situation isn’t entirely unfamiliar for him. He signed with Indianapolis in March 2019 assuming his quarterback would be Andrew Luck, who unexpectedly retired that summer at the age of 29.

Funchess says that experience helped him realize the approach to take toward this situation.