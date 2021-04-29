Green Bay Packers: Goodbye, Aaron Rodgers? Sources say QB has vowed not to play for Packers again

Well, things went sideways on Thursday, when ESPN reported that Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. One source said Rodgers’ camp had requested a trade and the 37-year-old had vowed not to play for the Packers again.

ESPN reported that the Packers were aware of Rodgers’ displeasure and that Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason. The NFL Network reported that Rodgers had his agent, David Dunn, fly to Green Bay over the past month for several days of meetings with the team about the situation.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement first released to ESPN and then to other media outlets. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”