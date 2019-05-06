GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst likes to say roster building is a 365-days-a-year proposition. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers second-year general manager made four personnel moves as he continues to tweak the team’s 90-man offseason roster — and those moves included adding a pair of wide receivers to the mix.
The Packers, who started the day with 88 players on the roster and two spots open, began by signing undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who was one of the 20 tryout players at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, and cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who saw action in five games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those two moves put the roster at the 90-man maximum, but the team then released running back Lavon Coleman, who was added to the roster late last season and was one of a handful of holdover players who took part in the rookie camp.
Gutekunst then filled Coleman’s roster spot by claiming ex-New York Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis on waivers.
The 6-foot, 194-pound Davis saw action in seven games last year for the Giants as an undrafted free agent from Bethune-Cookman and caught four passes for 40 yards. He was more active on special teams, returning 12 punts and seven kickoffs for a combined 260 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Shepherd, meanwhile, is a slot receiver who set career highs in receptions (62), receiving yards (1,065) and touchdowns (nine) as a senior at North Dakota State last season.
The Packers stood pat at receiver during the NFL Draft and Gutekunst said he was “content” with that group after drafting three receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J’Mon Moore) a year ago. But Shepherd and Davis add competition, as does undrafted free-agent signee Matthew Eaton, who also took part in the rookie camp.
“Every time we take the field there’s an audition happening. People are watching,” veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during the team’s extra minicamp, which was held the week of the draft. “Even though I think it’s hard to make concrete opinions of guys in helmets and shorts, you still want to see, ‘Are guys in shape? Are guys ready to go? Do guys know what they’re doing? Are they playing fast?’”
