Green Bay Packers: In Lane Taylor, team has a resurgent lineman ‘determined to make an impact’ – and delivering so far in camp

GREEN BAY — Lane Taylor had every right to be bitter, and every reason to go play somewhere else. No one could have blamed him, and everyone would have understood.
Instead, the Green Bay Packers resurgent veteran guard has responded by being among the best stories of the team’s 2020 training camp this summer, and he’s well on his way to reclaiming the starting job that he probably never should have had to give up in the first place.
“Man, I’ll tell you … it feels good to be back with the guys and playing football again,” the 30-year-old Taylor said during a recent Zoom call with reporters. “It feels like it’s been so long.”
That’s because it has been.
A year ago, Taylor had entered training camp as part of an offensive line that — seemingly, anyway — was set: Bryan Bulaga at right tackle, new free-agent signee Billy Turner at right guard, Corey Linsley at center, Taylor at left guard and David Bakhtiari at left tackle.
But as practices began, Taylor found rookie second-round draft pick Elgton Jenkins taking some of his first-team snaps, and when the Packers opened preseason play, Taylor started against the Houston Texans — while his four veteran cohorts were given the night off.
And to add injury to insult, while Taylor held off Jenkins in his camp battle and was the opening-day starter at left guard at Chicago, Jenkins rotated in during the Packers’ Week 2 home opener against Minnesota, and Taylor suffered a ruptured biceps tendon during a Sept. 19 practice – an injury that required surgery and ended his season.
After Jenkins went on to make the Pro Football Writers of America’s all-rookie team, the Packers approached Taylor this offseason about restructuring — translation: taking a pay cut with the chance to earn back his lost wages through incentives — his contract, which had one year remaining after he signed a three-year, $16.5 million extension shortly before the 2017 season began.
Taylor could have given the Packers a thanks-but-no-thanks and found himself a starting gig somewhere else. Instead, having begun his NFL career in 2013 by making the roster as an against-the-odds undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Taylor and his wife, Kasey, talked about their options and decided to stay put. Taylor freed up $3 million in salary-cap space for the Packers by reducing his base salary to $1.5 million for 2020.
“There was definitely some uncertainty. You really didn’t know, especially when you go from competing to season-ending injury and you’re getting into the last year of your contract. You didn’t really know how it was going to play out,” Taylor explained. “I sat back, took it all in and kind of let everything unfold.
“In the end, we just made the best decision that was right for me, my family and the Packers. We looked at all of our options and felt like Green Bay was the best spot for me.”
And the Packers should probably be thankful he did. When their COVID-19 delayed training-camp practices began on Aug. 15, the Packers kicked off a three-man competition for two starting jobs on the right side of the line in the wake of Bulaga’s free-agent departure in March: Taylor competing with Turner for the right guard job, and Turner competing with offseason signee Rick Wagner for the right tackle spot.
While Turner, despite a history of versatility along the offensive line, had perhaps the toughest assignment of ping-ponging between guard and tackle, Taylor has been the clear-cut best option at right guard, dominating in 1-on-1 pass blocking/pass rush drills.
“He came in Day 1, once we got back, and really looked great,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday morning. “He’s been doing a really good job, moving really well. He’s just determined to make an impact and he’s done a really good job so far.
“He’s come out and he’s playing hard every day, and it’s fun to watch. He obviously has a little chip on his shoulder from last year; he’s not used to missing that much time and he wanted to come back and make an impact. And it’s been great.”
Meanwhile Wagner, the former University of Wisconsin standout, suffered an undisclosed injury during last Thursday’s practice inside Lambeau Field and has missed the past four practices as a result. With the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota just 17 days away, if Wagner isn’t back on the field soon, Turner might be the opening-day right tackle starter by default, despite his up-and-down camp.
“The good thing about that is we still have two weeks to go. I think everybody is really battling and working through all the different combinations,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said of the competition Wednesday morning. “We just have to continue to get better and have the guys practicing together and see what ends up jelling the most and what meshes the best. Once that’s there, I think we’ll definitely have the right decision made. We still have a couple weeks to make that decision.”
For now, it seems Taylor is making the right guard decision for them. Although Taylor admitted missing most of last season was difficult — “Being on the couch in an arm sling and watching your team go on the road and win big games and have a lot of success and just not be a part of it is tough,” he confessed — he also took advantage of the unexpected family time to enjoy spending the fall and winter with Kasey and the couple’s three children during a time of the year when work had dominated his life.
“I kind of took the good with the bad. I got to do a bunch of things with my family and actually go to a field trip with my daughter,” Taylor said, reveling in that field trip – to a local apple orchard — despite his surgically repaired arm being in a bulky brace for the outing
“My daughter just turned 7, so that was the first time I was able to really be there during all of her education stuff and go on field trips, and do little things like that I’m not usually able to do during the day. The apple orchard, that was first thing I got to do. And it really opened my eyes up to a few things I’ve been missing.”
At the same time, Taylor was also missing football, and once he was able to regain strength in his arm and start working out normally — right around the Packers’ season-ending NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco on Jan. 19 — he went all-in on getting back into playing shape. When COVID-19 hit in March, he converted his garage into a home gym and rededicated himself to being the kind of player he knew he was — not proving a point to anyone but himself.
So far, he’s succeeded.
“My motivation was just really to get back on track. To prove I’m not dying or anything,” Taylor said. “I’ve got many more miles, many more years to play. I just wanted to get back to kind of my old self and work my tail off, be strong and get back to the level of play I want to be at.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!