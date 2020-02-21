Green Bay Packers: Is this draft the time to take a QB?

GREEN BAY (AP) — Brian Gutekunst was in the draft room in 2005. That’s the year his predecessor, Ted Thompson, used his first-round pick on Aaron Rodgers even though the Packers had Brett Favre at quarterback.

Rodgers was the potential No 1 overall pick who tumbled all the way to No. 24.

“I remember getting up to get another Diet Coke, and I asked Ted if he needed anything,” Gutekunst, the team’s Southeast region scout at the time, recalled on Friday. “We all knew he was taking the quarterback if he got there.

“To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”

Fast forward to 2020. Gutekunst and his staff will be heading to Indianapolis for next week’s scouting combine, with a “good crop” of quarterbacks part of this year’s draft class. On one hand, Rodgers turned 36 late last season and is coming off a second consecutive subpar season. On the other hand, the Packers reached the NFC championship game and need a few more pieces to catch up with the San Francisco 49ers, who routed the Packers in the regular season and playoffs.

