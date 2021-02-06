Green Bay Packers: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers to stay at Wisconsin

“To me, it’s all timing. With where I’m at with my family and everything, we didn’t want to make the change. We don’t want change right now,” Leonhard said. “That could change in a year. It truly can. But right now, I feel most comfortable here. I think we’ve got a great group of coaches great group of players.

“This last year for everyone involved in athletics, it was like no other. For that to be my last experience here at UW and to start over in the same conditions — obviously we’re a little farther (into dealing with the pandemic), but how much? — to make this move during this time, having had the experience we had to go through this last season, I don’t feel comfortable doing that. That would be a disservice.”

The 38-year-old Leonhard and his wife, Katie, have three sons — Reese, Graham and Pierce — and Leonhard said his family was happy to support whatever decision he made.

Asked how LaFleur took the news that he had decided to stay wat UW, Leonhard replied, “We had a conversation, and I told him it was a great experience to go through. And he understood. I had a decision to make. and they have decisions to make.