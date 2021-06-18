Green Bay Packers: LaFleur has ‘one plan’ for training camp

Love struggled mightily during the first minicamp practice, looked magnificent during the second and then was somewhere in-between in the last one. This week’s OTA practices were conducted at a slower speed and without as much 11-on-11 work, so his up-and-down showing during the minicamp is the most useful film the team has on him so far.

“It’s the same message it’s been all the time,” LaFleur said when asked what he told Love before the players departed. “‘You’re only one play away, so you always have to prepare like you’re the starter. And just to be very intentional about the work that you put in, to go out there with a purpose. To be mindful and in the moment.’

“Every rep for him is so critical, whether it’s on air, on his own or it’s with us in 11-on-11 situations and he’s getting that constant coaching. I think he’s done a great job of embracing just the whole situation, embracing learning from every rep.

“One thing we talked about after (one) practice is, ‘Hey man, you’re going to have some great days and you’re going to have some days that aren’t as great. And you’ve got to be able to ride that wave. You’re never too high, you’re never too low and just making sure that you learn from each and every rep.’ And I think he’s done a really good job of that.”

