Green Bay Packers: LaFleur won’t miss the NFL’s foolhardy pass-interference reviews

“I think it would be interesting,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to adjust and adapt to whatever the rules are. There were some unintended consequences with the changes to the kickoff rules, and the onside kick was one of them. It’s just extremely hard to get them now. Yeah, I’m all for whatever we think is going to help make the game as interesting as possible.”

During his 25-minute interview, LaFleur also touched on a myriad of other topics, including:

On his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers following the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love: “I think you’re always working on that relationship no matter who you pick. We’ve had so many good conversations prior to the draft, after the draft. Obviously I’ve spent a lot of time with Aaron throughout this virtual offseason. We talk four times a week whenever we get those opportunities to meet in those individual meetings, and I feel really good about where we’re at. We both understand that this is a business. When that whole thing went down, it was just one of those situations where there were a couple of guys we had targeted that had just previously been picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board. And so we went with the best player at the time.”