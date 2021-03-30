Green Bay Packers: Like a good neighbor, NFL sets up Patrick Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup with addition of 17th game in 2021

“All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said. “Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”

In addition to the expanded schedule, the NFL also announced that each of its 32 teams will play at least one international game over an eight-year span beginning with the 2022 season.

The Packers are the only team in the NFL to have not played in the international series, as the club has been unwilling to give up a home game in the league’s smallest market, and team president/CEO Mark Murphy has been hopeful that a 17th game might clear the way for the Packers to play outside of the United States.

“I think it’d be great for the organization, I think our players would love it, and we’ve got a pretty big fan base in Great Britain,” Murphy said in 2019 of a possible London game. “It’s the same issues (every year). I think it’s going to take the league getting involved and saying, ‘For the good of the league, we need the Packers to play an international game.’

“One of the things that we have talked about would be if you ever go to 17 games — maybe two preseason and 17 regular season — then everybody would play an international game. So no one would have to give up a home game. But that’s just a preliminary discussion. It’s an interesting concept. If you really want to grow the game internationally, that would give you a lot of opportunities.”

