Green Bay Packers: Making the most of an opportunity

Despite all the challenges Barnes dealt with last season as a rookie, he still finished the regular season with 78 total tackles (second-most on the team) with one sack, one fumble forced and five tackles for loss despite playing only 421 total defensive snaps (41%). In the playoffs, he started both games, played 83 snaps on defense and had a team-high 13 tackles and one pass break-up.

“I had to grow up pretty fast,” Barnes admitted. “But the guys around me, the coaching staff, everybody helped me with that transition. That whole feeling of not knowing what the NFL was last year, and then coming in this year having an idea of what it is and that experience, it’s an easier transition learning a new defense and feeling like, ‘OK, I can take a step back and breathe a little bit.’ But there’s still things I have to grow upon. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.

“There were definitely some good things that I did do last year. But I can’t hold onto those things coming into this year. This year’s a whole new year, I’ve got to do what I did last year even better, to take that next step.”

And in part because of that attitude, Barnes has gone from being best known for being 2020 first-round draft pick and quarterback of the future Jordan Love’s high-school teammate and buddy to being a key member of the defense.