Green Bay Packers notebook: As David Bakhtiari works his way back, Packers know they might have to protect star tackle from himself

GROUND AND POUND?: Perhaps it was simply offseason hyperbole or an expression of confidence in what they’re capable of, but second-year running back AJ Dillon set the bar awfully high for Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and himself this season.

Nevertheless, with Jones coming off his second 1,000-yard season, and Dillon having flashed his potential with his best game as a rookie last season in a win over Tennessee — a 124-yard, two-touchdown effort that accounted for more than half his rushing yards on the season and his only two visits to the end zone — Dillon sees big things for the duo.

“I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL,” said Dillon, who is moving into the No. 2 running back spot after Jamaal Williams departed for Detroit in free agency. “You look at us and you see ‘Thunder and Lightning,’ which absolutely we are. But the ‘Lightning’ guy, Aaron, he can also grind out some yards. And the ‘Thunder’ guy, myself, I’d like to say I can still beat some guys running away from them.

“We both definitely have our strengths, but we bring two back and the entire running back room is (full of) capable guys that can do it all. That’s just the standard in the running back room.”

EXTRA PONTS: The Packers announced the signing of first-round draft choice Eric Stokes. The former Georgia cornerback was the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and his signing means eight of the team’s nine draft picks are under contract. Third-round pick Amari Rodgers, a wide receiver from Clemson who has been participating in OTAs, is the only unsigned pick. … With Bakhtiari rehabbing and versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins not at practice, Ben Braden worked as the first-team left tackle. Veteran Billy Turner stayed at his usual right tackle spot instead of shifting over. … According to ESPN, the Packers structured tight end Robert Tonyan’s one-year, $3.34 million restricted free-agent tender, which he signed last week, in a way to create cap space. They added extra voidable years to the deal, so they’re creating $1.88 million in cap room they wouldn’t otherwise have had for 2021. … The Packers’ top five wide receivers — Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess — remained absent from the voluntary workouts. Also missing were Jenkins, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Ka’dar Hollman, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

