Green Bay Packers: Packers lose four turnovers in OT loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers lost a 14-point lead and battled back to force overtime, but a turnover cost them in a 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

A pass completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the opening drive of overtime was fumbled, and DeForest Buckner recovered at the Green Bay 29-yard line.

The turnover — Green Bay’s fourth of the game — set up a 39-yard winning field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. It was his fourth field goal of the game, and all of them came in the second half.

The fumble and field goal followed a 26-yard game-tying field goal by Mason Crosby with 3 seconds left in regulation.

The Packers scored those points on a drive that began at their own 6 with. The drive was highlighted by a 47-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Valdes-Scantling that moved the ball to the Colts 47.

A 7-yard pass to Robert Tonyan later moved the ball to the Indianapolis 8, but the third-down throw that followed fell incomplete and forced the field-goal attempt.