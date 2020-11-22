Green Bay Packers: Packers lose four turnovers in OT loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers lost a 14-point lead and battled back to force overtime, but a turnover cost them in a 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
A pass completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the opening drive of overtime was fumbled, and DeForest Buckner recovered at the Green Bay 29-yard line.
The turnover — Green Bay’s fourth of the game — set up a 39-yard winning field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. It was his fourth field goal of the game, and all of them came in the second half.
The fumble and field goal followed a 26-yard game-tying field goal by Mason Crosby with 3 seconds left in regulation.
The Packers scored those points on a drive that began at their own 6 with. The drive was highlighted by a 47-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Valdes-Scantling that moved the ball to the Colts 47.
A 7-yard pass to Robert Tonyan later moved the ball to the Indianapolis 8, but the third-down throw that followed fell incomplete and forced the field-goal attempt.
Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, but the Packers (7-3) scored all but three of their points in the first half. His favorite target was Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 106 yards and a 5-yard touchdown catch that gave the Packers a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Rodgers connected with Jamaal Williams on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give Green Bay a 28-14 lead at the half.
Blankenship kicked field goals of 37, 32, 43 and 39 yards in the second half to help the Colts (7-3) finish enough second-half drives to get through the second half and overtime.
Christian Kirksey had an interception to set up one Green Bay touchdown in the first half.
Philip Rivers was 24-for-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts. Former University of Wisconsin All-American Jonathan Taylor carried 22 times for 90 yards, and Michael Pittman had three catches for 66 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
The Colts took control of the game with a pair of field goals sandwiched around a fumble in the fourth quarter. Blankenship ended the Colts’ first fourth-quarter possession with a 32-yarder before kicking off.
Green Bay’s Darrius Shepherd field the kickoff at the 3 and returned it to the 25, where he fumbled the ball away. Tavon Wilson recovered it at the 28.
The Packers held the Colts without a first down, but Blankenship kicked a 43-yard field goal to give them their first lead at 31-28 with 8:56 left.
