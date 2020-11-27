Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary time? As Preston Smith struggles, second-year edge rusher merits more opportunities

“It’s been tough for Preston. I think he’d be the first one to tell you that he’s not getting the results that he wants,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “I just know he wants to be great, and there are times where sometimes something’s a little bit off and then all of a sudden that gets in your head and you start trying to press too much. We have confidence in him and we’re (still) going to put him out there, especially in critical situations.”

As for Gary deserving more opportunities, Pettine said that “it’s pretty obvious that he’s been playing very consistently at a high level,” and that he considers Gary to be a “starter,” even if he’s not listed as one on the depth chart. The Packers do like to use a sub package in obvious passing situations in which both Smiths and Gary are on the field, with Za’Darius roaming and lining up inside more frequently.

“In all the packages that we run, (Gary) is a starter in some of them. He’s really been a bright spot for us this year,” Pettine said. “It’s great when you see a guy that put the work in in the offseason, especially in an offseason where you were essentially on your own. He didn’t have the spring structure with us and all the learning stuff was virtual, but the workout stuff, he just came in in such good shape.