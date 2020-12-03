Green Bay Packers: Reflective Rodgers enjoying life

Asked if he’s surprised Rodgers is playing as well as he is at age 37, Pederson replied, “No, not at all. One thing these guys are doing probably a better job than when we played is just taking care of their bodies — just overall health. The nutrition is better, the strength and conditioning is better. Everything’s just much improved since I played.”

That said, Rodgers’ adaptability has been another fascinating development in his game. When Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber remarked to Rodgers on Wednesday that his willingness to get the ball out quickly and in rhythm within LaFleur’s offense has made him look at times this season like he’s not the same player, Rodgers replied sunnily, “Well, I’m not.

“I think you have to play different. And for me, it was just embracing this offense and also really breaking things down after the first season and seeing where I could improve fundamentally within this offense. Because it is different fundamentals. When you’re playing in one system forever and you have those fundamentals down from that offense, things just change — things change with the timing. We do so much with splits and the splits really adjust the catch points on so many of these routes that it does change the footwork.”