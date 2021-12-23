Green Bay Packers: Rodgers goes for TD 443

GREEN BAY — With his photographic memory and the how-on-earth-does-he-remember-that? recall that he’s shown off throughout his career, Aaron Rodgers surely could describe many of the landmark touchdown passes he’s thrown on his way to the Green Bay Packers’ all-time franchise record he’ll almost certainly set against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

In fact, the three-time NFL MVP quarterback — possibly soon-to-be four-time MVP — and future Pro Football Hall of Famer did indeed go back in his mental archive of throws this week and describe a number of them in painstaking detail, just as you’d expect, from the play call to the route to the opponent to the person on the receiving end.

But as he prepared this week to break Brett Favre’s record — Rodgers’ three touchdown tosses last Sunday in Baltimore gave him 442 for his career to tie his predecessor, and having thrown at least one touchdown in 11 of the 13 games he’s played this season, it seems like a safe bet the record will fall Saturday — Rodgers found himself thinking more about the people involved than the actual details.

And about how lucky he’d been that he wound up taking the route he has to the record.

For so many years, Rodgers had insisted that his career arc would have taken him to the same level of greatness he’s at now, even if in 2005 he’d gotten his wish and the San Francisco 49ers, his childhood favorite team, had taken him with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft instead of Alex Smith. But in a contemplative mood earlier this week, Rodgers admitted that, at age 38 and in his 17th NFL season, he’s realized just how fortunate he is that his football life has unfurled the way it has for him.

Not only did the 21-year-old kid who tumbled down to the Packers at the 24th overall pick get three years as Favre’s understudy to prepare him to hit the ground running as the starter in 2008, but he grew in ways even he didn’t realize he would.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Do you think things would’ve turned out the way they did had you been a starter in Year 1?’ And the obvious competitor in you and the confidence and the ego says, ‘Of course! Of course, I definitely would’ve turned out this way,’” Rodgers explained. “But I think the human element and the gratitude is understanding that things happen the way they happened to allow me to get in this position. And a lot of that is being able to sit behind Brett and watch one of the greatest players, competitors, quarterbacks of all time do it for three years and then figure out how to do it on my own.

“I feel like ultimately it was what was best for me — not just to be able to learn behind Brett, but to be picked by this organization, to kind of have a resettling of the ego and the competitive drive and the work ethic of, ‘OK, now I’m in a room for the first time in my life with a guy who’s better than me. He throws it better. His mastery of the system is better. Instincts are better. Pocket presence’s better.’ And that was great for me, because I really got to see exactly what I needed to work on in order to become great — because my dreams and my aspirations and my drive was to be great. Had I gone to a space where I didn’t have that in the room, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to firsthand see comparatively where I was at to where I want to be.

“Now, as a competitor, as a person who’s had success, you always think you can do it regardless of where you’re at and regardless of who’s around you. But the fact is, a lot of it is situational. It’s coaching, it’s motivation, it’s inspiration, it’s a lot of things you can control, and then some things that are outside of your control.

“And I’m fortunate that a couple of those things out of my control — some of the coaching and then being able to play with Brett — kind of went in that fashion. Because I got to see what greatness looked like firsthand, I got to be coached by Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt as a younger player, Mike McCarthy calling the plays for me, Joe Philbin as a great mentor as a young player. Having those guys was really special, and then obviously the kind of guys that we’ve had here (as teammates), the Donald Drivers and (Greg) Jennings and (James) Jones and Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, obviously Davante (Adams) who we have now. It’s been a good group of guys to be able to play with.”

Of Rodgers’ 442 touchdowns so far, 65 of them went to Nelson, and 65 have gone to Adams. If Adams catches No. 443, he’ll also break that tie on the same play. Of Rodgers’ other current teammates who could catch the record-breaker and have caught at least one TD from him already — Cobb (44, third on the list) and tight end Robert Tonyan (15) are on injured reserve and won’t play, nor will wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (13), who caught No. 442 — the possibilities are Aaron Jones (12), Allen Lazard (nine), Marcedes Lewis (four), AJ Dillon (two), or Malik Taylor, Josiah Deguara Equanimeous St. Brown or Dominique Dafney (one each).

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers, tight end Tyler Davis, running back Patrick Taylor and wide receiver Juwann Winfree are all looking for their first TD catch from Rodgers, which would allow them to join the exclusive list that Rodgers once successfully named one by one back in 2019.

“I think everybody’s ready to go catch it if they’re the one who gets called on,” Adams said. “Obviously, it would be a special moment to be a part of that.”

Of Rodgers’ 442 touchdown passes, 104 have come under head coach Matt LaFleur, who’d admired Rodgers from afar as he worked his way up the coaching ladder and wondered what it might be like to coach a player of his talent someday. Now that he’s experienced it, LaFleur says it’s even far exceeded what he’d imagined.

“You always try to go into every situation with an open mind, (but) the one thing that I don’t think you can truly get a great appreciation for until you work with somebody is just how great they are,” said LaFleur, who was hired in January 2019. “Obviously, I’d always watch the tape from around the league when I was with other teams, and you always kind of marvel at just his athleticism, his ability to throw the football.

“But then when you get around him, you see how intelligent he is, how his mind operates. I think he’s the ultimate multi-tasker in terms of just being able to play the position at obviously the highest of levels, but also take in so much information at the same time I’m giving him a play call. It’s one of the more impressive things I’ve ever seen, just the way he’s able to go out there and perform and how the game is almost in slow motion for him. It’s so impressive. I haven’t seen anybody be able to do it to his level.”

Of course, with Rodgers, it’s difficult not to wonder how many more touchdown passes he’ll throw as a Packer. After Favre and the team’s acrimonious divorce during the summer of 2008, Favre went on to throw 66 more regular-season touchdown passes — 22 for the New York Jets in 2008, and 44 for the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 (33) and 2010 (11).

For now, though, even introspective Rodgers is focusing on the present and not the future. For a guy who hoped to play “five or eight years in the league and (then) figure out what I’m going to do next,” he’s showing no signs of slowing down and no deterioration in his skill set. Whatever happens next, he’s enjoying where he is in the moment, thanks to a recent reminder from Favre. (LINK: https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/brett-favre-s-advice-to-packers-aaron-rodgers-enjoy-it-because-it-goes-by-so/article_886aada5-9f15-5769-bad6-f8b69144fc9b.html)

“Seventeen years,” Rodgers mused. “Just have a lot of gratitude for all the people who had an impact on me during the journey. It’s been a great journey, all the guys I’ve got to share rooms with and got to be coached by and got to throw to, some incredible players. It’s fun to look back and think about the guys that I’ve thrown touchdowns to. It’s definitely an interesting group of guys, great personalities, great players. Just very fortunate and a lot of gratitude for all these 17 years.

“To be honest, I never thought (this record) was an inevitability. A possibility, for sure — at times. But there were definitely moments dealing with injuries like I did — the ’15 season getting (my knee) cleaned up and obviously the two (broken) collarbones (in ’13 and ’17) and the knee in ’18 — where it didn’t seem like this was an inevitability at all.

“But after last season, I knew that I was getting closer and if I had a decent season this year, I could get home and get this record, which is definitely meaningful to me because of the history of the franchise and how much I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

