Green Bay Packers: Rodgers ready to move on after subpar performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes issue with the notion that a lopsided loss at Tampa Bay indicates opponents have caught on to adjustments their offense has made in coach Matt LaFleur’s second season.

“One out of five,” Rodgers said in response at the start of his Zoom session with reporters.

Rodgers was indicating that Green Bay’s offense had just one subpar performance after four exceptional outings. The Packers had scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games and hadn’t committed a single turnover before their 38-10 pratfall against Tampa Bay.

Even after the Tampa Bay game, the Packers are averaging 32.4 points and 396.6 yards, up from 23.5 points and 345.5 yards last season. Green Bay (4-1) ranks third in the NFL in scoring heading into Sunday’s game at Houston (1-5).

“It’s on each of us individually to be critical and to learn and grow, and then collectively as a group it’s to move on,” Rodgers said. “At this point we’ve moved on. We’re on to Houston, and that’s the league. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing really well and winning the game, it’s the same thing. You can’t be dwelling on the past game, especially we’re at Wednesday already. We’re on to the next opponent and moving on.”