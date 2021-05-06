Green Bay Packers: Search begins for QB help

Whoever they add, the one clear beneficiary of an offseason with reps aplenty is Love, whose first NFL offseason was spent entirely in the virtual realm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Rodgers doesn’t attend anything, he will get ample work with the starters and could to a degree make up for the lost time of last year.

Not only was the offseason program virtual, but Love didn’t have a full training camp, had zero preseason games to play in and spent all of last season as the third quarterback behind Rodgers and Boyle. That meant not only did Love never get to don his No. 10 jersey on a game day, but he didn’t take many practice reps during the week because Boyle had to be ready to replace Rodgers if injury struck during a game.

“Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop,” Gutekunst said. “I think it’s pretty early to kind of be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just the no spring (practices), but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.”

The NFL announced offseason dates on Thursday for organized team activity practices and minicamps. The Packers will hold their rookie minicamp next weekend, then have OTAs on May 24, 25, 27, and June 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10.