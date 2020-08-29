Green Bay Packers: Team heads back into Lambeau for a dress rehearsal that will be ‘closest opportunity to a game-like experience’

GREEN BAY — Even as the importance of preseason games has waned in recent years, NFL teams still were using them as valuable dress rehearsals just to go through their various procedures and logistics before playing games that would actually count in the standings.
So while the loss of preseason games to the COVID-19 pandemic might not have been the end of the world for the Green Bay Packers starters, who scarcely played in the exhibitions last summer, head coach Matt LaFleur still wants to get give them a game-day feel in advance of the team’s Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
To that end, LaFleur is hoping Sunday’s practice, which kicks off at noon — just like a regular Sunday game — will give his guys not only a game-like experience but also let his coaches and staff work out any kinks that usually would be resolved by now.
“It’s just going to be our closest opportunity to a game-like experience,” LaFleur explained on a Zoom video call Saturday afternoon, following the 11th practice of training camp. “We’re going to have the guys in their uniforms. It’s going to be all unscripted.”
LaFleur said the first portion of practice will feel like a “normal practice,” with stretching, individual position drills and 1-on-1 drill work before shifting to a scrimmage. LaFleur didn’t say if the scrimmage portion of practice will include full live tackling or just “thud” periods where players aren’t taken to the ground.
During the scrimmage time, LaFleur said the assistant coaches will be in their customary game-day locations, be that upstairs in the coaches’ box or on the sideline; LaFleur and the coaches will be communicating through their game-day headsets; coaches will use the NFL’s official computer tablets on the sideline to go over prior plays with players; and there will also be officials on the field, although they won’t be NFL officials.
“Hopefully we can get into some situational ball that happens naturally throughout the course of a game,” LaFleur said. “I’m really excited to see how these guys respond to that situation, to hear the call, so they can go out there and play fast. (We’re) just really excited for that opportunity for these guys.”
The Packers have already had two other practices inside Lambeau Field, in part to get used to the oddity of playing in front of an empty stadium, since the Vikings and Packers have both opted to have no fans at their first two regular-season games this season.
“I think after tomorrow, we’re going to have a great picture of exactly where we’re at, exactly what kind of steps are needed to improve and get to the point where we want to be,” veteran center Corey Linsley said. “(Practicing in Lambeau) just has a different feel to it. The atmosphere gives it an added level of urgency, and obviously practicing in the environment we’re going to play in is big.”
TEAMING UP: LaFleur said he and Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst spent some time on the phone earlier this week in the wake of the Bucks’ boycott of their playoff game against the Orlando Magic and the Packers canceling Thursday’s practice to devote time to discussing social injustices. The hope? To centralize the efforts of all three major professional sports franchises in their efforts to affect meaningful change.
LaFleur said in his conversation with Horst that their next step would to be to have a call among he and other Packers front-office people, the Bucks’ leadership (including Horst, head coach Mike Budenholzer and team president Peter Feigin, LaFleur said) and Brewers leadership.
“We’d love to come together and partner with the professional sports teams in Wisconsin to help create some positive impact in society,” LaFleur said.
Meanwhile, Linsley said that the Packers players had a call with Wisconsin state public defender Kelli Thompson to discuss their feelings in the wake of a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake seven times during an incident last Sunday. Linsley said the call was “just to get educated on all the matters we’re trying to cover” in the players’ conversations in the locker room.
“It’s made an impact on me. I know that it’s made an impact on guys in the locker room. And I hope that we can carry this impact that we’ve felt and move other people to really empathize and hear out guys,” Linsley said. “We’re continuing that dialogue, we’re continuing to meet with each other. We text and talk, and hopefully out of this we can, again, truly make a difference just by using the platform that we’ve been given.”
EXTRA POINTS: For the second straight day, LaFleur was less than thrilled with practice, as rookie running back AJ Dillon fumbled a toss and there was a botched quarterback-center exchange between Tim Boyle and Jake Hanson. “You know, I don’t think it was up to our standards. Certainly, that’s what I talked to the guys about,” LaFleur said afterward. “Every time we step on that field, we’ve got to have that urgency, we’ve got to have attention to detail. It starts with me, it starts with our coaches and it trickles to our players. We’re all going to be accountable to one another. When it’s not good enough, you can’t be afraid to let everybody know.” … Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed all of last season because of ankle surgery, did not practice Saturday. The team did not disclose the nature of his injury. … Also not practicing were safety Raven Greene, cornerbacks Kabion Ento and Will Sunderland, linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Treyvon Hester. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis was given the day off for veteran rest.
