Green Bay Packers: Team prepares season ticketholders for no fans or ‘significantly reduced’ fans this season

GREEN BAY — The message surely came as no surprise to Green Bay Packers season ticketholders. Nevertheless, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their favorite football team’s operations hit their inboxes this week, when team president/CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a letter that fans should expect the Packers to play in front of an empty or nearly-empty Lambeau Field this season.
The team also posted the letter from Murphy on its website.
“Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season,” Murphy wrote.
But, Murphy did allow for the possibility that there will still be some fans at games.
“At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced,” he wrote. “Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”
Earlier this offseason, the NFL’s leadership insisted that it hadn’t given up hope of full stadiums come fall. The unrealistic nature of that hope seems to have hit as positive COVID-19 tests have spiked in certain areas of the country recently.
After going 13-3 in head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season last year and reaching the NFC Championship Game, the Packers are set to open the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 13. Their home opener is the following week, Sept. 20 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
The Packers were scheduled to open preseason play on Aug. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field, but a league source confirmed what had been widely reported earlier in the week — that the NFL plans to reduce its preseason schedule from four games for each team to two. Under that scenario, the Packers’ first preseason game at Lambeau would be Aug. 22 against the Cleveland Browns.
Given the uncertainty of ticket distribution, fans will be asked to complete a questionnaire in which they will be asked if they want to “opt in” to be included for the chance to reserve tickets for this season, or “opt out” and either have their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited toward their 2021 season-ticket package, Murphy said. Opting out will not impact their status as season ticketholders and their existing seats and package will remain in place for 2021.
The team also eliminated the Green package and Gold packages for this season and suspended the Brown County ticket lottery for this year.
Murphy also asked fans “for patience” as the team figures out what to do next and promised further information soon.
“The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games and other events in as safe a manner as possible in the best interest of fans, players and team and league personnel,” Murphy wrote. “All preparations are being made with the latest advice of medical and public health officials and are subject to change.”
Meanwhile, two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged in a Facebook live chat earlier this week that it will be strange to play in front of an empty or nearly-empty Lambeau Field and not see the stadium area teeming with fans and game-day festivities if the COVID-19 pandemic impact continues.
“I think it would be really strange,” he said. “I understand the state of the country for sure, but there’s something special about Lambeau Field.”
During a 45-minute conversation with Chief Master Sgt. Louis Reyes of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Rodgers tried to remain upbeat about normalcy returning.
“It’s just different in Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “We have such a great interaction with our fans. We have thousands and thousands of fans at training camp. The businesses and the houses for rent on Lombardi (Avenue) and on Ridge (Road). The community is really tied to the team. (There are) so many great mom-and-pop businesses, restaurants and bars right there contingent on us having games, and I know those people are hurting and hopeful, like we all are, that things can stabilize at some point.
“To me, what makes the experience is not just the 11-on-11 and with the seven officials on the field, it’s fans in the stands screaming ‘Go Pack Go’ and singing ‘Roll Out the Barrel’ and having the Miller beer races.”
