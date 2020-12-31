Green Bay Packers: Third MVP would be meaningful, validate Rodgers' play

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t downplaying what a third MVP award would mean to him.

Rodgers, who won the MVP in 2011 and 2014, is a top contender for this year’s honor along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s not why you play the game,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “You play the game to dominate, to compete and to win rings. But anyone who says those things aren’t on their mind or not important to them is not the type of competitor that I am. That stuff is important to me, and I do relish the opportunity to be in the mix. It means I’m playing well and our team is in good position, as well.”

A third MVP award would put Rodgers in select company.

Peyton Manning leads all players with five MVP selections. He shared the award with Steve McNair in 2003 and won it in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013.

The only other players with at least three MVP honors are Brett Favre (1995, 1996 and a co-MVP with Barry Sanders in 1997) and Tom Brady (2007, 2010, 2017 ).