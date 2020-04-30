Green Bay Packers: To Gary Andersen, Packers getting ‘a special talent’ and the ‘wow factor’ in Utah State’s Jordan Love

Asked why his numbers dipped last season during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after he was picked, Love replied, “The difference for me, obviously the interceptions went up. I was just trying to force balls and do too much and just trying to make plays when plays didn’t need to be needed. Just forcing a lot of bad throws, bad decisions and trying to force balls in those tight windows when I could have checked it down and lived to fight another day.”

Andersen did admit that Love is coming from what is a comparatively simple offensive system versus how most NFL offenses operate. Andersen said the system Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst’s system is more complicated than the one Love operated in. But when Andersen and his staff took over in January 2019, he made the decision to keep Wells’ and ex-offensive coordinator David Yost’s system in place — Yost went with Wells to Texas Tech — for Love’s benefit.

“He wants to learn, No. 1. And there’s a lot of room to learn because the simplicity (of the offense),” Andersen said. “When we came in here, we wanted to keep the offense for Jordan Love. It’s a very effective college offense. It’s play fast, it’s be very simple. We were bringing in some transfer wide receivers, so we worked to keep it his system for him because of what he was losing (personnel-wise). But it was a very simple system.”