Green Bay Packers: To Gary Andersen, Packers getting ‘a special talent’ and the ‘wow factor’ in Utah State’s Jordan Love

GREEN BAY — Gary Andersen slept in last Friday morning. When he woke up, he did so to a phone full of text messages and emails from friends, fellow coaches, acquaintances and even a few sleuthing Green Bay Packers fans who tracked down one of his old addresses.
That was the buzz the Utah State head football coach was greeted by in the wake of his quarterback, Jordan Love, being picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Packers.
“It’s not even a normal email of mine — it doesn’t even say ‘Gary Andersen’ or anything — and Packers fans found that email address to send messages to give to Jordan Love,” Andersen, the ex-University of Wisconsin head coach, recounted with a chuckle. “Three of the four were very nice. The other one was not very nice, so I didn’t send that one to him.”
But Andersen had plenty of nice things to say about the Packers’ quarterback of the future earlier this week during an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch,” predicting plenty of NFL success for a 21-year-old kid who Anderson believes will soak up as much as he can for as long as he bides his time behind future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“I know he’s looking forward to the opportunity to learn from Aaron Rodgers. A lot has been said about that, I suppose,” Andersen said, referring to the media frenzy the Packers’ decision to pick Rodgers’ heir apparent has created. “But I can guarantee you that that kid is excited to walk in there and learn from his coaches and learn from Aaron Rodgers.”
Andersen only coached Love last season after returning to Utah State following his two seasons as Wisconsin’s head coach (2013, ‘14), three years as the head coach at Oregon State (2015 through ’17) and one year at Utah as the Utes’ assistant head coach/defensive assistant. Andersen came to Wisconsin after four seasons as Utah State’s head coach (2009 through ’12) and knew upon his return that he had a special player in Love, who was coming off an impressive redshirt sophomore season under Matt Wells, who took over at Utah State following Andersen’s departure for Wisconsin.
“He’s a special talent with his arm. It’s a special arm — it’s different. I mean, every day at practice he’s going to wow you one way or another, and I think that’s what was so intriguing for so many people,” Andersen said. “He can make the long throws, the short throws, the intermediate throws, he can change the velocity, he can let it go at different angles and in different ways.
“When he’s in the pocket and comfortable, he can be very traditional in how he throws the ball, and when you play in that league that he’s playing in now, you’d better get out of there pretty quick because you’ve got a second-and-a-half, two if you’re lucky. He can get rid of the ball, make things happen, throw from different angles, and I think he plays the game of football with great angles. When he throws the football, when he runs the football, he’s very calculated. It seems very natural to him to get out and stay safe, if you will, in those situations. The speed will change, obviously, when he’s playing in the NFL, but I think he’s well-prepared.”
Love’s numbers dropped precipitously last year after Wells at the end of the 2018 season to take over at Texas Tech, however. In 2018, Love completed 267 of 417 passes (64 percent) for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns against six interceptions, which computes to an NFL passer rating of 110.7. Last year, he went 293 of 473 (62 percent) for 3,402 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, for an NFL passer rating of 82.8.
Some of that reduced efficiency and inconsistency, Andersen said, can be traced to what Love lost from the 2018 team, as the offense returned only one other starter and lost four all-Mountain West offensive linemen in addition to 75 percent of the pass-catching production from the wide receiver and tight end spots.
“We played some really talented football teams and that showed up as the year went on,” Andersen said. “Jordan never flinched, he never sat there and said ‘Woe is me,’ he just kept on grinding and fighting through it. And he also had three coordinators in his time at Utah State — three very good coordinators, very talented coaches in my opinion, but he still had three different coaches.
“There are just basic differences within quarterback concepts and offensive concepts. They can become very complicated in how you read the field. I’m far from a quarterback guru, but I know he handled it well as a kid. So there were some challenges there. Does he have a few throws he’d like to get back? Sure. But I think that’s his competitiveness, too.”
Asked why his numbers dipped last season during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after he was picked, Love replied, “The difference for me, obviously the interceptions went up. I was just trying to force balls and do too much and just trying to make plays when plays didn’t need to be needed. Just forcing a lot of bad throws, bad decisions and trying to force balls in those tight windows when I could have checked it down and lived to fight another day.”
Andersen did admit that Love is coming from what is a comparatively simple offensive system versus how most NFL offenses operate. Andersen said the system Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst’s system is more complicated than the one Love operated in. But when Andersen and his staff took over in January 2019, he made the decision to keep Wells’ and ex-offensive coordinator David Yost’s system in place — Yost went with Wells to Texas Tech — for Love’s benefit.
“He wants to learn, No. 1. And there’s a lot of room to learn because the simplicity (of the offense),” Andersen said. “When we came in here, we wanted to keep the offense for Jordan Love. It’s a very effective college offense. It’s play fast, it’s be very simple. We were bringing in some transfer wide receivers, so we worked to keep it his system for him because of what he was losing (personnel-wise). But it was a very simple system.”
“It’s not a fault of the offense, it’s just what the offense is. Wisconsin’s offense with Paul, I’m sure there’s a lot of similarities with what we were doing back in the past, from what I see watching on TV. The quarterback has a lot more on his plate, and it’s not nearly as fast. You may be changing protections, you may be changing the run to the right side or left side depending on the rotation of defenses. (Love) did have some options where he could call routes, change routes, do different things. But it was done in a very quick manner. NFL plays, 90% of the time, are much different than that.
“So that learning curve will be there, but it’ll be a positive learning curve because Jordan is very sharp, extremely intelligent, and he wants to learn those things and understand the ins and outs of quarterback play and the ins and outs of an offense. I’m sure he’s learning it already.”
What Andersen loved best about Love, though, was his demeanor and confidence in clutch situations. The Aggies finished last season 7-6 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West, losing to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl – a game that Love opted to play in despite having decided to go pro. But having come up on the defensive side of the ball in coaching, Andersen sees the qualities that keep opposing defensive coordinators awake in those situations.
“Every single time we got in those situations, all he does is look over and give you a wink and say, ‘Coach, we’ve got this thing,’” Andersen said of Love, who was 30 for 39 for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and also ran 10 times for 16 yards in the Aggies’ 51-41 loss to Kent State in the bowl game. “His team believes him. I think that’s a special thing about being a quarterback.
“And then, he’s an unselfish kid. He was coming out early, he was leaving, but he played in the bowl game – which was never a decision for him. He was always going to play with his team. And, he ran a lot in the bowl game. Our bowl game, there wasn’t a lot of opportunities to get the ball down the field; Kent State did a good job of doing some coverage things to us, and Jordan had to run the ball, and he ran the ball a lot more in that bowl game than he did all year long. So he’s going to be a team player for you.
“But he’s got that wow factor in that arm. You’ll see that really quickly. As soon as you get him over there and you see him throw, you’ll say, ‘Yep, that’s what they’re talking about.’”
