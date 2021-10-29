Green Bay Packers: Tonyan, Hill out for season after Thursday injuries

GREEN BAY — Just as Robert Tonyan’s season was finally getting started, it’s over.

The Green Bay Packers fourth-year tight end, who spent most of the first part of the season helping an in-flux offensive line in pass protection by staying in to chip would-be pass rushers before going out to catch passes, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday night’s 24-21 victory at Arizona.

Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, announced the news Friday afternoon via Twitter. Bechta indicated there was no other damage beyond his client’s ACL.

Tonyan’s injury came at the end of a 32-yard catch-and-run during the first half of the game. He was able to limp off the field under his own power and gingerly walk to the locker room, but head coach Matt LaFleur’s ominous tone after the game—LaFleur twice said he felt “sick” about Tonyan’s injury—didn’t leave much hope for a less serious diagnosis.

Tonyan had caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in his past two games after catching only 11 passes for 92 yards and one TD in the first six games combined.

“Whether it’s stretching the field, a route, a chip, I’m going to do whatever is asked of me,” Tonyan said after catching four passes for 63 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in last Sunday’s win over Washington. “I just want to win games. I want to win a Super Bowl so bad. So, week by week, day by day it’s going to change, whether production or the help I need to give.”

The 27-year-old Tonyan, who returned as a restricted free agent this offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, had a breakout season in 2020, catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns—tied for the most in the NFL last season (with Travis Kelce) and tied for the most in a single season by a Packers tight end (with Paul Coffman).

“I’m not going to sit here and pout over statistics or balls or whatever it is,” Tonyan had said last Sunday. “As long as we’re holding up the trophy at the end of the year, I really don’t care what my stats are.

Meanwhile, the Packers also lost rookie running back Kylin Hill to a torn ACL as well, the NFL Network reported.

Hill was injured in a violent collision during a third-quarter kickoff return when he brought the ball out of the end zone and was stumbling when Arizona’s Jonathan Ward crashed into him. Both Hill and Ward left the field on carts, with Ward suffering a concussion on the play.

Hill, a rookie seventh-round pick, was starting to see more playing time on offense and had been the team’s No. 1 kickoff returner all season despite never having been a returner in college at Mississippi State. He’d gained 29 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches and was averaging 19.9 yards per kickoff return with a season-long 41-yard return.

Given the Packers’ cautious, deliberate approach to comebacks from ACL tears, Tonyan and Hill can expect a 10-month timeline for their returns, which should have them cleared sometime late in training camp next summer.

Second-year tight end Josiah Deguara, who would be a logical choice to see more playing time with Tonyan sidelined, tore his ACL last season in early October and was cleared for practice in camp in early August. Left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL during a Dec. 31 practice last year and is set to come off the physically unable to perform list leading into the team’s next game, on Nov. 7 at Kansas City.

CATCHING ON: With the Packers’ medical staff deeming Valdes-Scantling’s injured hamstring not quite ready for game action — or, at the very least, deciding that it would be risky to play him in a game without a true practice under his belt — the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart consisted of veteran Randall Cobb, who caught a pair of touchdown passes on Thursday night, and four guys who entered the night with 39 career NFL receptions: Equanimeous St. Brown (29), Malik Taylor (seven), rookie Amari Rodgers (three) and practice-squad call-up Juwann Winfree (zero).

“We talk about it all the time. In the receiver room, we’ve got a lot of guys who do a lot of different things, a lot of guys who can make some plays,” Cobb said. “You saw other people get involved because we were forced to.

“When you’ve got the top receiver in the league and the top quarterback in the league, you sometimes can get overshadowed and not have as many opportunities. But I told the guys, going into this game, ‘Make the coaches, when you walk off this field tonight, make the coaches want to get you involved whenever they’re calling plays.’

Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, did not get the requisite two negative test results 24 hours apart that he needed to be cleared to return. The Packers are hoping he’ll be good to go for their Nov. 7 game at Kansas City.

Lazard did not test positive but was placed on the COVID-19 list because he was deemed a close contact to Adams, with NFL COVID-19 protocols requiring him to quarantine for five days because he is unvaccinated.

Valdes-Scantling hasn’t played since the Packers’ Sept. 26 victory at San Francisco, when he initially injured the hamstring late in that game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during the week that Valdes-Scantling was running each day but apparently it wasn’t enough to convince the medical staff he was ready to go.

Despite playing without their top three receivers, the Packers started the game in a three-receiver set with Cobb, St. Brown and Rodgers on the field. On the second play, they replaced Rodgers with Winfree and went three-wide again.

Cobb only caught three passes for 15 yards on the night, but two of them were his 6- and 2-yard touchdowns.

“It’s just crazy. I’m so grateful to be here, to be a part of this team. It’s a special group of guys,” Cobb said. “I’m just so grateful, grateful for this opportunity. I’m grateful to wear the G and represent Packer Nation.”

THE ‘OG’ DELIVERS: With defensive coordinator Joe Barry having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, the Packers turned to veteran assistant coach Jerry Gray, who served as a coordinator twice before in his long coaching career and called the defensive plays on Thursday night — including the all-out blitz on the victory-clinching interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Without starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (on injured reserve with a shoulder injury) and Kevin King (missing his fourth game in the last five weeks), the Packers once again started rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes and Douglas, whom they signed off the Cardinals practice squad earlier this month.

Gray’s defensive backs call him “The OG,” or original gangster, because of his illustrious playing career (he was a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback) and his lengthy coaching history. While most players tend to like their position coach, Gray is adored by his.

“He is all that. He is as gangster as it comes, man,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that obviously has the experience of a former player that played at a really high level and he’s been around a lot of ball. I think he does a great job of not only teaching our guys what to do but mentoring those guys. Some of that transcends just the field. It’s about life. We’re fortunate to have him part of our organization. I thought he did a great job all week.”

Added Douglas: “I don’t know what to say. He’s just got that connection with everybody. Like when you talk to him, you feel like you’ve known him for a while. Even when I got here (a few weeks ago), I was like, ‘All right. I feel like I’m comfortable and in a good spot.’”

LOOKING SPECIAL: The Packers’ often troublesome special teams units came through in a big way Thursday night, with coordinator Maurice Drayton’s group having a banner night with Ty Summers recovering a muffed punt, the kickoff coverage unit effectively limiting the Cardinals’ return game, punter Corey Bojorquez continuing to be a legitimate weapon and kicker Mason Crosby making all of his kicks (three extra points, one field goal).

“Mo talked about it this morning: ‘Whoever makes a play on special teams, that’s going to be the difference in the game.’ You could argue that was, with Ty Summers recovering that muffed punt, and we got three points out of it,” LaFleur said. “That was the difference in the game.”

The units did lose kickoff returner Kylin Hill to what appeared to be a serious knee injury on a collision with the Cardinals’ Jonathan Ward. Hill was carted off because of the leg injury while Ward left the field on a backboard but was able to raise his left arm to signal to fans as he was carted off. FOX Sports reported later in the game that Ward was at a local hospital and had feeling and movement in all his extremities.

The Packers also lost defensive lineman Kingsley Keke to a concussion.

