Green Bay Packers: Wagner savors chance to be home

Billy Turner is the incumbent starter at right guard, but he also has four career starts at right tackle. Lane Taylor has 49 career starts—including 46 at left guard and two at right guard—and is returning from a biceps injury that limited him to two games last season.

That gives Green Bay the option of putting Taylor at guard and sliding Turner over to right tackle.

“Ultimately it’s about finding the best five that fit together,” LaFleur said.

Wagner wants to show he belongs among that five. While the pandemic is preventing fans from attending at least the Packers’ first two home games and making this homecoming different than anyone could have imagined, Wagner still can’t wait to suit up for the team he cheered on as a kid.

“The Packers are one of the most respected teams in the league. and I always respected them as a player on a different team,” Wagner said. “And just growing up in the state, I know that this is a special place. (I) grew up a Packer fan and continued to follow them over the last eight years, so it was a pretty easy decision to come here, and I’m very happy to be here.”

