Green Bay Packers: While extending Kenny Clark is the priority, need to improve rotation and depth is obvious

GREEN BAY — It’s rare for an NFL general manager to go on the record with his intentions, much less as early as Brian Gutekunst did. But speaking last summer on the eve of training camp, the straight-shooting Green Bay Packers GM made no bones about the importance of getting a long-term extension done with star defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Gutekunst was talking about his decision to part ways with veteran Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels shortly before camp was set to begin, and he acknowledged that moving on from Daniels and his $8 million salary was a decision that was based, in part, on the need to marshal resources to pay Clark.
“Kenny Clark is a dominant player in the NFL, and we would certainly like to get that done at some point,” Gutekunst said that day.
And yet, as the Packers get ready for this week’s NFL Draft and prepare for the “virtual offseason program” that they’ll conduct remotely with their players via video conference, Clark still doesn’t have an extension — despite Gutekunst’s clearly-stated intentions. While the Packers’ desire hasn’t changed, not getting an extension done with Clark means he’s currently set to play this season on the $9.451 million fifth-year option and would be headed toward free agency next spring without a new deal or being franchise-tagged.
It’s possible Clark would hold out in training camp — if and when training camp opens this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic — without a new, multi-year deal, but Gutekunst insisted earlier this offseason that he wants to avoid such a scenario.
“I think it’s important (to extend Clark before training camp begins),” Gutekunst said. “Kenny is a big part of what we do, very important to our defense. I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to come to some agreement at some point. These things don’t happen quickly, usually. But I think the idea was always sometime this offseason we would start to approach that, and we will.”
When and if that happens, it won’t change the fact that the Packers were hardly deep enough on the defensive line last season. Dean Lowry, who signed a three-year, $20.3 million extension last summer, had a limited impact amid some nagging injuries. Montravius Adams, a 2017 third-round pick, has been a significant disappointment in his first three seasons, even after defensive coordinator Mike Pettine sang his praises in training camp. Tyler Lancaster didn’t take the big step forward in Year 2 that the staff was hoping he would. And rookie Kingsley Keke saw limited playing time as a fifth-round pick.
And while it certainly could not be pinned solely on the defensive line, the Packers embarrassing performance in their 37-20 NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers — in which the 49ers ran for an eye-popping 285 yards and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw just eight passes — underscored that their troublesome run defense that struggled all year long wasn’t up to snuff.
That makes adding to the defensive line a sneaky need entering the second year of head coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure, even with a budding star like Clark as the centerpiece — and even though Gutekunst said he expects the holdovers to play better in 2020.
“I really do like our defensive line group. I really do,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “I think obviously Kenny’s a very, very good player. (I was) really happy with Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster. I think Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke will see a lot more action in Year 2 in Matt’s tenure here.
“Those guys need to step up and they need to do their job and I think that they will. I’m excited for them. I like the group, but we’ll never — with defensive front and offensive linemen, if there’s good players there we’re always going to try to improve.”
Best in class
Chase Young, Ohio State
For every NFL team that doesn’t have an upper-echelon quarterback on its roster, the search for that player feels never-ending. Thus, no one can blame the Cincinnati Bengals for likely taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night.
But if the Bengals were being honest, they’d have to admit that the flat-out best player in the draft, regardless of the position, already resides in Ohio — Young, the Ohio State edge rusher who led college football with 16.5 sacks, was second in the country with 21.5 tackles for loss and led the country with seven forced fumbles. And they’d get no argument from Young himself.
“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young said during the annual NFL scouting combine in February. “I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game, I think I showed it. I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are my hard work and dedication and I’m going to bring those two to the NFL with me.”
Best of the rest
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU; Derrick Brown, Auburn; Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State; A.j. Epenesa, Iowa; Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina; Marlon Davidson, Auburn.
Pick to click
Ross Blacklock, TCU
Blacklock, the son of Harlem Globetrotters coach and former Globies point guard Jimmy Blacklock, says his dad never tried to steer him toward basketball. Good thing, too: The 6-foot-3, 290-pound younger Blacklock was terrific during his final season for the Horned Frogs, recording 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss while earning a first-team all-Big 12 selection last season. He’s projected to go late in the first or early in the second round of this year’s draft, putting him right around where the Packers will first select at No. 30 overall.
“Football is just my first love,” Ross Blacklock explained when asked why he pursued football over basketball. “I’ve been playing football since I was 5. It’s just the sport I’ve been gravitating to my whole life. I played five sports growing up. Football was the one I just fell in love with.”
Despite his dad’s background?
“He never really pushed me to be a basketball player. He told me if I want to do it, then I’ll do it. But he never pushed me to be a basketball player,” the son replied. “He knew football was where I wanted to be. I think basketball is just too soft for me. Too soft.”
