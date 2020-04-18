Green Bay Packers: While extending Kenny Clark is the priority, need to improve rotation and depth is obvious

“I think it’s important (to extend Clark before training camp begins),” Gutekunst said. “Kenny is a big part of what we do, very important to our defense. I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to come to some agreement at some point. These things don’t happen quickly, usually. But I think the idea was always sometime this offseason we would start to approach that, and we will.”

When and if that happens, it won’t change the fact that the Packers were hardly deep enough on the defensive line last season. Dean Lowry, who signed a three-year, $20.3 million extension last summer, had a limited impact amid some nagging injuries. Montravius Adams, a 2017 third-round pick, has been a significant disappointment in his first three seasons, even after defensive coordinator Mike Pettine sang his praises in training camp. Tyler Lancaster didn’t take the big step forward in Year 2 that the staff was hoping he would. And rookie Kingsley Keke saw limited playing time as a fifth-round pick.

And while it certainly could not be pinned solely on the defensive line, the Packers embarrassing performance in their 37-20 NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers — in which the 49ers ran for an eye-popping 285 yards and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw just eight passes — underscored that their troublesome run defense that struggled all year long wasn’t up to snuff.