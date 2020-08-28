Green Bay Packers: While still seeking meaningful societal change, team works to balance activism and football

“At the end of the day, as an officer, you’re supposed to carry yourself in a certain way. You’re supposed to do your job a certain way. And we’re not seeing that, and I’m tired of it. And we’re tired of it as people, (as) Americans. We’re all tired of it.”

And, there was another level to Kirksey’s take: If fans are going to obsess about what he and his teammates do on the field, why isn’t it reasonable for him to expect those same fans to care about him off the field?

“To people who just say, ‘Shut up and play football,’ to me that’s ignorant,” said Kirksey, who joined the Packers as a free agent after spending the past six seasons with the Cleveland Browns. “Why, when it comes to a football game, you love me, but when it comes to me talking about people and real life issues, now you all of a sudden have a problem with me?

“I’m more than just a football player. I think that people forget that and they look at us as entertainers and not people. … We have rights just like everyone else. We vote just like everyone else. We have families just like everyone else. And we have real-life issues just like everyone else.