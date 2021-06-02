Green Bay Packers: Will Aaron Rodgers show for Packers’ mandatory minicamp? ‘Hopefully we’ll see him Tuesday,’ Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur says he has no idea if Aaron Rodgers will show up for the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp next week, but the third-year head coach isn’t giving up hope — at least publicly — for the three-time NFL MVP to have a change of heart and report on Monday with his teammates for practices next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Speaking after the Packers’ second open organized team activity practice of the offseason on Wednesday, LaFleur echoed what he’d said last week, that he had “no update” on Rodgers, whose unhappiness with the team’s front office entered the public sphere over a month ago, on the first day of the NFL Draft.
Rodgers has told multiple people that he doesn’t intend to play for the Packers again, although he has not said anything like that publicly and, on a May 24 ESPN interview with Kenny Mayne on the longtime anchor’s final SportsCenter broadcast, refused to confirm or deny that he’s asked to be traded after 16 seasons in Green Bay, the last 13 as the team’s starting quarterback.
Rodgers had never missed the team’s offseason program until this year. While the sessions are technically voluntary, Rodgers always attended workouts, save for a few excused absences.
But according to league rules as agreed to by the NFL Players Association in the last collective bargaining agreement, if he misses the mandatory minicamp, the Packers could find Rodgers (or any player) a total of $93,085 for missing all three days — $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second missed day and $46,540 for the third missed day.
Rodgers is already forfeiting a $500,000 workout bonus by skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program.
LaFleur, who has basically publicly begged Rodgers to come back in Zoom press conferences after the draft and during the post-draft rookie camp, has opted to tell reporters that “you guys all know how we feel about (Rodgers)” after each of the open OTA practices.
Asked directly on Wednesday if Rodgers is expected to attend the mandatory three-day session, LaFleur replied, “I don’t know. We’ll see come Tuesday.”
Asked later if it’s important for Rodgers to take part in the minicamp to get work with his teammates, LaFleur responded, “It’s important that we have all our guys. Certainly, we’d love him to be here. Hopefully, we’ll see him Tuesday.”
Rodgers has given no indication of his intentions, having spent most of the offseason so far vacationing at various destinations with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, and friends.
Rodgers would also be subject to heavy fines if he didn’t show up for the start of training camp, which is set to kick off on July 27. Those absences would come with a mandatory fine of $50,000 for each day missed.
Tight end Robert Tonyan said he has spoken to Rodgers but that the two friends have not discussed Rodgers’ absence or his issues with the team.
“We’re just checking in on each other, just in the offseason — like I would check on any of my friends or he would check in on any of his friends. Just making sure we’re doing OK,” Tonyan said. “We keep business out of it. I think a lot of us keep business out of our friendships because like we know in this league, anything can happen – any time, any person. I think just keeping a friendship strictly personal is the best in our field of work.”
Without Rodgers, the Packers have been giving 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love nearly all the first-team reps. Recent veteran addition Blake Bortles is also getting some snaps with the No. 1 offense, although that group is a shell of itself with Rodgers, the top five wide receivers (including first-team All-Pro Davante Adams) absent and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari rehabilitating after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice late in the regular season last year.
Love ran the offense against a quasi-normal pass rush during Wednesday’s practice and threw almost exclusively checkdown passes to backs and tight ends during one 11-on-11 period. His two downfield throws during that session were incomplete, and the one interception he threw wasn’t his fault, as wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins dropped the ball, allowing Kabion Ento to pick it off.
“(This) was the first time we’ve had a competitive period that wasn’t seven-on-seven, so I think there was definitely some learning for everybody on the offensive side,” LaFleur said. “It was a little bit of a rough day for the offense, but typically this time of year I think that’s pretty normal. The defense is typically ahead of your offense.
“We’ll take a look at the tape, but I think (Love) is really attacking it the right way. The focus is there, the work ethic. He’s grinding away and trying to get a little bit better each and every day.”
Bortles, meanwhile, wasn’t in uniform for the first open OTA practice but took part on Wednesday. He connected with wide receiver Bailey Gaither on the best play of the day, a deep ball that Gaither reeled in with a diving catch against Kevin King.
“Blake’s coming along well. He’s got some familiarity with a lot of the concepts,” LaFleur said of Bortles, who played in the Los Angeles Rams’ version of the scheme and also played for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville, where he led the Jaguars to the 2017 AFC Championship Game. “Some of the names might be a little bit different from what he’s accustomed to, but he’s really working hard, and I think he’s picked it up pretty quickly.”