Green Bay Packers: Will Aaron Rodgers show for Packers’ mandatory minicamp? ‘Hopefully we’ll see him Tuesday,’ Matt LaFleur says

“We’re just checking in on each other, just in the offseason — like I would check on any of my friends or he would check in on any of his friends. Just making sure we’re doing OK,” Tonyan said. “We keep business out of it. I think a lot of us keep business out of our friendships because like we know in this league, anything can happen – any time, any person. I think just keeping a friendship strictly personal is the best in our field of work.”

Without Rodgers, the Packers have been giving 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love nearly all the first-team reps. Recent veteran addition Blake Bortles is also getting some snaps with the No. 1 offense, although that group is a shell of itself with Rodgers, the top five wide receivers (including first-team All-Pro Davante Adams) absent and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari rehabilitating after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice late in the regular season last year.

Love ran the offense against a quasi-normal pass rush during Wednesday’s practice and threw almost exclusively checkdown passes to backs and tight ends during one 11-on-11 period. His two downfield throws during that session were incomplete, and the one interception he threw wasn’t his fault, as wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins dropped the ball, allowing Kabion Ento to pick it off.