Green Bay Packers: Winn excited to be back in the game

“My worst days are normal days for her. Anyone else’s hardest day during the year is a normal, 365-day for her.”

Which is what has made Winn’s comeback with the Packers so meaningful for both them. Brooke has plenty invested in her husband’s journey — “She’s just like a coach to me; if I’m slacking at something, she’ll call me out on it,” Winn said — and seeing him get promoted from the practice squad and break up a Drew Brees pass during the Packers’ win over the Saints last month was a triumph for both. On Oct. 5, Winn was fully added to the 53-man roster.

“When he got the call that Green Bay wanted to bring him in work a workout, I said, ‘This is your opportunity to prove you are not done.’ A lot of teams didn’t want to give him a chance because of his injuries and his age,” Brooke said. “Seeing him back on the field is the best feeling. He fought so hard to be back doing what he loves, and all his hard work has finally paid off. I could not be more proud of his hard work and dedication.”

Said Pettine: “Somebody that goes through what he went through from an injury standpoint, just being able to work themselves back into shape and essentially will themselves onto an NFL team ... I’m happy for him. I’m happy for us that he’s here. It’s really good to see him back in the league.”