Green Bay Packers: With Corey Linsley California dreaming and David Bakhtiari coming back from a knee injury, Packers need depth charge on line

The Packers’ versatility across the line came in handy last season, when left guard Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Billy Turner were almost constantly on the move. Jenkins played four of the five spots on the offensive line (left guard, center, left tackle and right tackle) while Turner played three (right tackle, left tackle, right guard). Guard Lucas Patrick also played three positions during the year, starting 11 games at right guard and four at left guard but also filling in at center.

“The versatility of our offensive line certainly served us well in 2020, and I do think that if David’s not able to make it back — which I would not bet against — but if he’s not able to make it back for the beginning (of the season), we have some guys that with obviously a bunch of experience out there,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “Obviously, Billy’s played out there, Elgton can play out there … so I think we’ll have some options there.”

While the threesome of Jenkins, Turner and Patrick gives the Packers flexibility in how to move forward without Linsley and with Bakhtiari in peril of not being medically cleared for the season-opening weekend of Sept. 12, it also highlights that the unit is one more injury away from disaster.