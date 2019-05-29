GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers can talk all they want about how much they like their young, largely unproven wide receiving corps, but the fact remains that they are clearly counting on Davante Adams to be healthy, productive and the NFL star he became last season — when so many other things went wrong.
So when Adams wasn’t on the practice field for the first open organized team activity practice of the offseason last week because of a minor injury, it underscored just how vital the Pro Bowl receiver is — and not just because he caught 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 15 games last season.
“Oh yeah,” first-year coach Matt LaFleur replied when asked if Wednesday’s second open OTA practice had a different vibe with Adams back out there. “Because, I think, he sets the tone for the group. And I think his energy not only spills over, it spills over to everybody on the offensive side of the ball.
“He’s got a mentality about him. I love it, man. He’s a dog and he’s a fighter and he elevates the play of everybody around him. So, yeah – anytime we can have him out there, I know we’re going to be a better offense.”
The Packers’ depth behind Adams, having bid adieu to former Pro Bowl veteran receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in successive offseasons, is shallow. When they lined up for their first snap of 11-on-11 team work Wednesday, it was Adams, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at receiver, while former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow has gotten plenty of snaps with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the 1s as well.
But there’s no question that even with LaFleur bringing in a new scheme after Mike McCarthy’s firing after 13 seasons, Adams will be the focal point of the passing game. During Wednesday’s practice, much of which was dedicated to red-zone work, Adams lined up all over the field, was in motion on a regular basis and caught balls on everything from quick, short routes to down-the-field throws.
“It’s good to be out there with the team, getting some reps in, working with the new offense,” Adams said. “I know we did in (the April) minicamp a little bit, but getting some of the new things. We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re installing right now, so it’s pretty fast-paced and everybody’s still learning.”
And that includes Adams, who is entering his sixth season and is juggling the challenges of learning a new offense with being the player all the younger receivers look to for advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.